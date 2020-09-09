LONDON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a global provider of knowledge management solutions designed to optimize subsurface discovery, today announced TOTAL SE has selected iPoint to provide corporate-wide, centralized access to all interpreted laboratory results associated with drilled wells.



“This software selection is a key part of TOTAL’s digitalization strategy as we look to gain the maximum value from our data and drive optimal business decisions. This system will be deployed to a global user community of several hundred users,” said both Project Managers Soizic Le-Fur and Pierre Goutorbe. “iPoint was chosen for its customizable and scalable data model, its ability to accommodate additional data types and integrate with our existing systems.”

The new system supports the entire data handling workflow of all interpreted laboratory results, through loading and initial QC to business review by specialists and provides access by generalists to validated data, breaking down silos and promoting maximum data utilization across the global organization.

“We are very excited TOTAL has chosen iPoint to be part of the solution to digitalize its subsurface data,” said Denis Saussus, CEO, Ikon Science.

About Ikon Science

Ikon Science is a global provider of knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery. For over 20 years, Ikon Science has applied deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com .

