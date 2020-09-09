RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Jack Glenn, Chief Financial Officer of Ekso Bionics, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at: www.eksobionics.com .

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Carrie Yamond Mas

917-371-2320

cmas@eksobionics.com

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com



