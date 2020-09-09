Click here to join the case



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Coty, Inc. ("Coty" or "the Company") (NYSE: COTY) investors that acquired securities between October 10, 2016 and May 28, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Coty did not have adequate processes and procedures in place to assess and properly value the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics acquisitions, despite being no stranger to beauty brand acquisitions; (2) Coty had overpaid for the P&G Specialty Beauty Business and Kylie Cosmetics as a result,; (3) Coty did not have the infrastructure necessary to support and smoothly integrate the beauty brands that it acquired from P&G, including an adequate supply chain; (4) Coty was not successfully integrating the beauty brands it acquired from P&G and not delivering synergies from the acquisition as a result of its inadequate infrastructure; and (5) Coty’s financial statements and defendants’ statements about Coty’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result of the foregoing. When the true details were made known to the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

