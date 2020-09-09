MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare® Corporation (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced today three new accomplished technology leaders with decades of healthcare experience have joined its executive ranks since the start of 2020.



“Given our strong organic revenue growth and M&A activity in recent years, which have significantly expanded our market and end-user reach, it is important for us to continue to assemble an experienced and accomplished leadership team that will develop the next technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and organizational performance optimization,” said TRHC President and Chief Marketing and New Business Development Officer Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD. “We welcome these new executives who will help TRHC deliver on our ambitious future growth initiatives.”

Bob (Sully) Sullivan, MS , is TRHC’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He leads the transformation of the Product Engineering teams to efficiently build and support TRHC’s proprietary applications and data solutions. Mr. Sullivan joins TRHC from Corsis, where he was responsible for performing IT due diligence on behalf of organizations investing in or acquiring hundreds of technology companies representing billions of dollars. Prior to Corsis, Mr. Sullivan acted as CTO and leadership roles at Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Emdeon (now Change Healthcare) and inVentiv Health.

Jeffrey J. DiFrancesco, M.Eng., M.Sci., SSMBB, is named Chief Product Officer. With over thirty-five years of technology, healthcare, and life science experience commercializing novel and disruptive technologies such as MedWise™, Mr. DiFrancesco’s responsibilities include portfolio strategy and execution of TRHC’s software and advanced analytics products. In previous executive positions, he has commercialized novel healthcare analytics, medical device, and therapeutics products. His previous experiences include Merck & Co., Novartis, Pfizer, National Science Foundation, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Steve Lemak, MS serves as TRHC’s Senior Vice President, IT Infrastructure, CareVention HealthCare Division. In this role, Mr. Lemak leads the planning and implementation of enterprise information systems to support both distributed and centralized clinical and business operations, and achieve more effective and cost beneficial enterprise-wide IT operations. Prior to TRHC, he had been CIO of Enclara Pharmacia, a hospice medication management and pharmacy, now owned by Humana. Mr. Lemak brings 25 years of technology experience in the health care industry and academic instruction to TRHC.

