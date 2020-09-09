WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 am ET.

Arbutus Fireside Chat Presenters:

William Collier, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

Contact Information

Investors and Media