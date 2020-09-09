Brand to Offer an Opportunity to Win a Trip for a Beachside Draft Party and Provide Daily Chances to Win the New Corona Lime Time Trophy

Brand to Offer an Opportunity to Win a Trip for a Beachside Draft Party and Provide Daily Chances to Win the New Corona Lime Time Trophy

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona is excited to announce that Tony Romo will be returning as the Corona Hotline Operator for a third year to get fans in the right mindset by providing them with the ultimate “Gameday Beach” experience during this reimagined football season.

Now through Oct. 31, fans can call the Corona Hotline at 1-844-9-CORONA to catch Romo’s gameday rally cry and fantasy football tips and play a lighthearted question and answer game. By answering a question from Romo, fans will have daily chances to instantly win a newly designed Corona Lime Time Trophy, and enter the Corona Football Sweepstakes for a chance to win the Grand Prize trip for a beachside draft party for their 2021 fantasy league.

“As another football season kicks off, I’m looking forward to operating the Corona Hotline again,” said Romo. “While this football season will look very different, it’ll be great bringing people together around the shared passion of fantasy football. I can’t promise fans will be successful with their fantasy squads this year, but I’m here to help the most passionate fans get their hands on the coveted Corona Lime Time Trophy.”

Beginning Sept. 7, Romo will again take center stage in Corona’s fall football TV ads – the full campaign includes a complete 360-marketing effort including TV advertising, off-premise programming featuring the new Corona Lime Time Trophy, and social/digital promotion all centered around the Corona Hotline.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Corona Hotline back with Tony Romo for another season,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “This season will certainly be unique, but we know that fans throughout the country will continue find ways to share the excitement of the season with their family and friends. With unrivaled enthusiasm for the game, Tony represents all the best things about football and we know that he will continue to help fans find their gameday beach in 2020.”

For additional details on the Corona Hotline and more info on the sweepstakes and official rules*, click here .

The Corona brand is the number one most loved beer brand and has been the number one imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. As always, Corona encourages consumers 21 and older to enjoy its products and to Relax responsibly®.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Constellation Brands

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older as of date of entry. Instant Win Game is void in New Jersey; Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is void where prohibited. Starts 12:00 AM (ET) on 8/16/20 and ends 11:59 PM (ET) on 10/31/20. The 2020 Corona Football Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. Sweepstakes will award one Grand Prize trip for winner and up to 11 travel companions to a Sponsor-specified destination in the summer of 2021. No alcohol is awarded with any prize. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaFootballRules.dja.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Constellation Brands

Stephanie McGuane

312.805.2906

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Zeno Group for Corona

Lizet Gonzalez

312.254.0658

Lizet.Gonzalez@zenogroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6efecba-9ff7-4e59-8557-4ddddb0622b5

