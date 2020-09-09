Reno, Nevada, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) subsidiary Amethyst Beverage is excited to announce that the company has reached a major milestone and has come to terms and agreed to provide private label water to the San Diego Padres distribution channels.



Jeff Flasco, President, of Amethyst Beverage, stated, “Amethyst Beverage has come to terms to produce private label water products for the San Diego Padres baseball organization for a period of 3 years. These products are to be distributed to Padre affiliate stores and vendors. The Padres have tremendous exposure and business in Las Vegas, Arizona, Southern California, and Tijuana Mexico. The ratings for the Padres are at an all-time high with an increased number of San Diego Padres fans tuning in to watch and listen to Padres baseball. We couldn’t be doing this deal at a better time and currently the team stores are doing amazing amount of business and we look to capitalize on this opportunity.”

Additional updates regarding shipments and new clients for these private label water products will be announced as they are completed by both companies.

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage a Reno, NV based business was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

Currently Amethyst Beverage is one of the only waters in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic and Vegan certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

About Sonoran Flower LLC: https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to : https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367).

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

https://anythingtechnologiesmedia.com/tech-market/

