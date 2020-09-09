KNOXVILLE, TN, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the Company has initiated a new sponsored research program with Michio Kurosu, PhD, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the College of Pharmacy of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in Memphis, Tennessee to investigate rose bengal disodium (RBD) targeting of multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria. RBD is Provectus’ proprietary lead molecule, and a member of a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes that is entirely and wholly owned by the Company.



Dr. Kurosu’s team will undertake in vitro studies on:

The spectrum of RBD activity against drug-susceptible and drug-resistant bacterial strains,

Synergistic activity of combinations of RBD and US Food and Drug Administration-approved antibiotics for Gram-negative bacteria,

The mutation frequency of RBD against bacterial strains, measuring spontaneous bacterial mutations for RBD and these combinations, and

Gene analyses of mutant bacterial strains to understand resistance mechanisms.

Each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug-resistant bacteria and fungi kill more than 35,000 Americans, while more than 2.8 million Americans are infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria.1

Provectus’ current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) RBD is a proprietary pharmaceutical-grade drug substance produced by the Company’s quality-by-design (QbD) manufacturing process to exacting regulatory standards that avoids the formation of uncontrolled impurities currently present in commercial-grade rose bengal. Provectus’ RBD and cGMP RBD manufacturing process are protected by composition of matter and manufacturing patents as well as trade secrets.

Dominic Rodrigues, Vice Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors said, “The initiation of this antibiotic resistance research is another aspect of our ongoing work to investigate and demonstrate rose bengal disodium’s unique mechanistic properties and behavior across different disease areas and disease indications. Such work is fundamental to the continued expansion of Provectus’ drug product platform, where disease-specific formulations of rose bengal disodium can be delivered by oral, intralesional, topical, and potentially other routes of administration.”

About Rose Bengal Disodium

RBD is 4,5,6,7-tetrachloro-2’,4’,5’,7’-tetraiodofluorescein disodium, a halogenated xanthene and Provectus’ proprietary lead molecule. The Company manufactures cGMP RBD using a patented process designed to meet stringent modern global quality requirements for pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients.

An intralesional (IL) formulation (i.e., by direct injection) of cGMP RBD drug substance, cGMP PV-10®, is being developed as a clinical-stage autolytic immunotherapy drug product for solid tumor cancers. By targeting tumor cell lysosomes, RBD treatment may yield immunogenic cell death in solid tumor cancers that results in tumor-specific reactivity in circulating T cells and a T cell mediated immune response against treatment refractory and immunologically cold tumors.2-4 Adaptive immunity can be enhanced by combining immune checkpoint blockade (CB) with RBD.5 IL PV-10 is undergoing clinical study for relapsed and refractory adult solid tumor cancers, such skin and liver cancers.

IL PV-10 is also undergoing preclinical study for relapsed and refractory pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma6,7.

A topical formulation of cGMP RBD drug substance, PH-10®, is being developed as a clinical-stage immuno-dermatology drug product for inflammatory dermatoses, such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. RBD can modulate multiple interleukin and interferon pathways and key cytokine disease drivers.8

Oral formulations of cGMP RBD are undergoing preclinical study for relapsed and refractory pediatric blood cancers, such as acute lymphocytic leukemia and acute myelomonocytic leukemia9,10.

Oral formulations of cGMP RBD are undergoing preclinical study as prophylactic and therapeutic treatments for high-risk adult solid tumor cancers, such as head and neck, breast, pancreatic, liver, and colorectal cancers.

Intellectual Property (IP)

Provectus’ IP includes a family of US and international (a number of countries in Asia, Europe, and North America) patents that protect the process by which cGMP RBD and related halogenated xanthenes are produced, avoiding the formation of previously unknown impurities that exist in commercial-grade rose bengal in uncontrolled amounts. The requirement to control these impurities is in accordance with International Council on Harmonisation (ICH) guidelines for the manufacturing of a pharmaceutical. US patent numbers are 8,530,675 , 9,273,022 , and 9,422,260 , with expirations ranging from 2030 to 2031.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on an entirely- and wholly-owned family of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the NIH registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov . For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com .

