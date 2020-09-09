SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore® object storage software is now flash-optimized, enabling enterprises to meet the needs of performance-intensive workloads such as data analytics, AI/ML, cloud-native applications and rapid backup and recovery. Compared to competitive flash-based object storage systems, Cloudian’s new solution delivers more than 3X better price/performance. It also features the unique ability to deploy flash and HDD-based nodes within an adaptive hybrid architecture. This allows customers to further reduce total cost by 40% by tiering less frequently used data to lower-cost HDD-based storage. Cloudian’s flash-optimized HyperStore is available as both a software-only solution and as a pre-configured appliance, the HyperStore Flash 1000 Series.



With its limitless scalability, geo-distribution, advanced metadata features and cost-effectiveness, object storage is increasingly the preferred choice over traditional SAN and NAS systems for meeting modern, cloud-centric data demands. In addition to using object storage for capacity-intensive workloads, enterprises are looking to leverage object storage in use cases where performance is a priority.

Cloudian’s new flash-optimized software delivers the needed performance while providing all the advantages of Cloudian’s enterprise-grade object storage platform, including fully native S3 compatibility, industry-leading security and advanced management features such as multi-tenancy and quality-of-service. Flash-optimized HyperStore leverages the reduced-latency I/O profile of flash media on industry-standard hardware, delivering partial-object reads and low latency data accesses at scale. Cloudian’s platform is certified with leading NVMe suppliers such as Intel and Kioxia and is Intel Optane-ready for even greater performance.

For customers who prefer an integrated appliance, HyperStore Flash 1000 offers 77 TB and 154 TB capacities in a 1U form factor.

“Having seen the advantages object storage provides for managing, protecting, and leveraging massive volumes of unstructured data at scale, companies and countries are increasingly looking to deploy object storage for performance-intensive workloads,” said Earl J. Dodd, global practice leader for HPC and supercomputing at World Wide Technology. “We look forward to strengthening our Cloudian relationship with the benefits of performance plus scale for our HPC customers.”

“With object storage increasingly displacing legacy SAN and NAS systems, our customers need new options for performance-intensive workloads such as analytics and ultra-rapid data restore,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “Our new flash solution not only addresses this need but also includes an industry-first feature that automatically manages data across flash and HDD-based platforms to deliver the optimal mix of performance, cost and capacity.”

To learn more about Cloudian’s new flash-optimized software, go to www.cloudian.com/hyperstore .

