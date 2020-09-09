BALTIMORE, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlarisPro, the leader in Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) management, has released a series of new features that will enable its enterprise clients to have greater visibility, monitoring and management capabilities for their global UAS operations.
The AlarisPro platform leverages advanced monitoring capabilities and predictive analytics to ensure operational safety, reduce maintenance costs and improve efficiency for UAS operators and manufacturers. Users can log flights, track component-level maintenance, plan projects, and comply with regulatory requirements.
“UAS fleet management data is critical to forecasting equipment and resource failures and ensuring timely mission accomplishment,” said Bob Brock, director of aviation for the state of Kansas. “The AlarisPro fleet management software multiplies our effectiveness by providing immediate access to the health of our entire UAS fleet across the state.”
New enterprise features include:
In addition, AlarisPro has recently rolled out several new pilot-centric features that make data more accessible and actionable.
“As a pilot myself, I know how important it is for UAS operators to have the information they need to prevent unnecessary downtime and minimize catastrophic damage to equipment and payloads,” said Anthony Pucciarella, president of AlarisPro. “These new features give operators and company leadership the data they need to make necessary operational decisions, allocate staff and equipment accordingly, and accurately forecast preventative maintenance needs regardless of how big or dispersed an organization is.”
AlarisPro will be participating in the upcoming virtual conferences, Commercial UAV Expo on September 15-17 and AUVSI XPONENTIAL on October 5-8. To learn more about AlarisPro’s revolutionary platform for UAS operation and fleet management, please contact info@alarispro.com or sign up for an hour-long product demo during Commercial UAV Expo at one of the following times:
About AlarisPro
Designed by military aviators and civilian UAS experts, the AlarisPro platform arms UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers with the critical data needed to manage and optimize their unmanned systems and subsystems. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AlarisPro is proud to serve hundreds of UAS manufacturers and operators across the globe. Connect with AlarisPro online at www.alarispro.com.
