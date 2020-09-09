BALTIMORE, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlarisPro, the leader in Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) management, has released a series of new features that will enable its enterprise clients to have greater visibility, monitoring and management capabilities for their global UAS operations.



The AlarisPro platform leverages advanced monitoring capabilities and predictive analytics to ensure operational safety, reduce maintenance costs and improve efficiency for UAS operators and manufacturers. Users can log flights, track component-level maintenance, plan projects, and comply with regulatory requirements.

“UAS fleet management data is critical to forecasting equipment and resource failures and ensuring timely mission accomplishment,” said Bob Brock, director of aviation for the state of Kansas. “The AlarisPro fleet management software multiplies our effectiveness by providing immediate access to the health of our entire UAS fleet across the state.”

New enterprise features include:

New Project Management Module : The new module allows users to create and track projects, and assign pilots and UAS to specific projects and events across an organization.

: The new module allows users to create and track projects, and assign pilots and UAS to specific projects and events across an organization. Tier II Reporting : Organizations with large UAS programs and multiple AlarisPro accounts can now create a master Tier II account to view projects, flights and maintenance initiatives that are managed locally. Tier II accounts include comprehensive reporting functionality.

: Organizations with large UAS programs and multiple AlarisPro accounts can now create a master Tier II account to view projects, flights and maintenance initiatives that are managed locally. Tier II accounts include comprehensive reporting functionality. Extension of Component Replacement Times : Not all systems are put to the same operational use. To accommodate this, AlarisPro users can now extend the suggested interval for maintenance or replacement of UAS components providing greater flexibility for UAS operators based on varying equipment usage.

: Not all systems are put to the same operational use. To accommodate this, AlarisPro users can now extend the suggested interval for maintenance or replacement of UAS components providing greater flexibility for UAS operators based on varying equipment usage. AlarisPro exceeds the FAA’s requirements for Continuous Analysis and Surveillance System (CASS) maintenance recordkeeping. AlarisPro’s focus on detailed maintenance documentation now exceeds these requirements - an important metric for organizations interested in achieving Part 135 certification.

In addition, AlarisPro has recently rolled out several new pilot-centric features that make data more accessible and actionable.

Improved User Interface (UI): The new UI incorporates enhanced data visualization, a more user-friendly dashboard, and a fully-responsive design to improve the user experience on mobile devices.

The new UI incorporates enhanced data visualization, a more user-friendly dashboard, and a fully-responsive design to improve the user experience on mobile devices. Updated mobile app with mapping function: The mobile app now offers a mapping function that aids clients working in the field or in remote locations supporting utility or agricultural surveys, Search and Rescue (SAR) or emergency response missions.

“As a pilot myself, I know how important it is for UAS operators to have the information they need to prevent unnecessary downtime and minimize catastrophic damage to equipment and payloads,” said Anthony Pucciarella, president of AlarisPro. “These new features give operators and company leadership the data they need to make necessary operational decisions, allocate staff and equipment accordingly, and accurately forecast preventative maintenance needs regardless of how big or dispersed an organization is.”

About AlarisPro

Designed by military aviators and civilian UAS experts, the AlarisPro platform arms UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers with the critical data needed to manage and optimize their unmanned systems and subsystems. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AlarisPro is proud to serve hundreds of UAS manufacturers and operators across the globe. Connect with AlarisPro online at www.alarispro.com .

