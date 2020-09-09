ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that senior management will participate in the Cowen Virtual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Jason Bates, Daseke’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating alongside other industry executives at the event’s Publicly Traded Truckload panel discussion and will also be conducting one-on-one and group meetings with investors that attend the conference.



About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of approximately 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers, and a million-plus square feet of industrial warehousing space. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com .

