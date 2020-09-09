Approval received from the Japan Patent Office to use HONEDRA® as brand name for CLBS12 in Critical Limb Ischemia and Buerger’s Disease



Intellectual property provides additional coverage of CD34+ cell technology in Japan

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, today announced that it has received trademark registration from the Japan Patent Office (“JPO”) for the Company’s use of HONEDRA® as the brand name for CLBS12, its SAKIGAKE-designated product candidate for the treatment of Critical Limb Ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease. In addition, the JPO has awarded Caladrius a new patent that will further build out the Company’s robust intellectual property portfolio. This marks the fourth patent (Japan Patent Appl. No. 2015-219241) granted in Japan to Caladrius for its CD34+ cellular therapy technology and will provide additional, broadened protection of HONEDRA®, anticipated to be approved and commercialized in Japan as early as mid-2022.

“The registration of the HONEDRA® trademark and the new patent issuance in Japan both represent key steps towards the potential approval and subsequent commercialization of CLBS12 in Japan,” stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. “We are committed to bringing this product to market as rapidly as possible and believe that HONEDRA® will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many patients with CLI and Buerger’s Disease.”

About Critical Limb Ischemia

CLI is a result of severe obstruction of the arteries that markedly reduces blood flow to the extremities, principally the feet and legs. CLI can lead to pain, skin ulcers and dermal sores, and, if not successfully addressed, amputation. No-option CLI means that pharmacotherapy has been ineffective and options for bypass or angioplasty have been exhausted.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. We are developing first- in-class cell therapy products based on the notion that our body contains finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy product candidate for the repair of lung damage found in patients with severe COVID-19 infection who have experienced respiratory failure, for which the Company plans to initiate a clinical trial in the coming weeks as well as three developmental treatments for ischemic diseases based on its CD34+ cell therapy platform: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

