LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), today announced an additional opportunity to view a live webinar presentation ‘The Impact of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (SofPulse®) on Postoperative Pain in Patients Undergoing Cardiothoracic Surgery’ with Dr. Samir Awad, Professor of Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine on Thursday, September 17th at 5:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.



The results of the study demonstrate that the use of SofPulse® significantly decreased postoperative pain VAS (Visual Analog Scale) by 50%, decreased postoperative opioid requirements (morphine equivalent dose) by 70% and resulted in a significant decrease in Length of Stay (LOS) at the hospital by a median of 2 days.

The American Reporter article, published in August 2020, stated that “Coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery is the most common type of open-heart surgery, and up to 500,000 CABG surgeries are performed in the US yearly with patient hospitalization averaging one week or 7 days.”

The American Reporter article continued, “It is simply too hard to ignore the overall savings to hospitals if they simply added SofPulse® as a standard of care for all CABG cases yearly.” “A two-day reduction in the median Length of Stay (LOS) for CABG surgeries equates to a daily savings of $5,714, and a cumulative average realized savings to hospitals of $11,428 for each surgery performed.” “With 500,000 cases performed yearly in the US, the potential cost savings realized by hospitals could result in overall cost savings to in-patient and hospital care of $5,714,000,000.”

Endonovo CEO Alan Collier states, “We are extremely honored to have the opportunity to support Dr. Awad in presenting these significant results utilizing the FDA Cleared SofPulse® PEMF device. The economic findings, cost savings and reduction of opioid use to hospitals and patients recovering from open heart type of surgeries from the Baylor College of Medicine study are stunning. Findings showing a significant reduction in the median Length of Stay (LOS) of 2 days for open heart type of surgeries proves that SofPulse® can provide hospitals significant savings on similar inpatient surgeries requiring postoperative pain management and opioid use.”

Healthgrades.com, in August 2019 detailed, “The cost of CABG surgery varies greatly across the US with an average cost for CABG surgeries being $40,000.” Collier continued, “Study results demonstrate that simply using SofPulse® for postoperative pain and edema reduction offers hospitals a cost savings, from a reduction of the length of stay by 2 days, for patients to recover from these types of surgeries. With savings of $5,714 to $11,428 to hospitals per patient when using SofPulse® for these types of surgeries, we believe findings like these makes SofPulse® a viable option for reducing length of stay on any inpatient or outpatient surgical procedure done in the US.”

The investigator initiated study, authored by Dr. Samir Awad, is entitled ‘The Impact of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (SofPulse®) on Postoperative Pain in Patients Undergoing Cardiothoracic Surgery.’ The presentation was accepted for oral presentation at the 44th Annual meeting of the Association of VA Surgeons in 2020. The Study was conducted on 31 patients from 1/1/2019 thru 12/31/2019 with sixteen patients using SofPulse® adjunctively for recovery and fifteen patients not using SofPulse®. Both groups of patients were well matched with no significant difference in: Age, BMI, Gender, Comorbidities, ETOH, Tobacco or history of opioid use.

The American Reporter article also noted in regard to the study, “Cost savings related to the reduction of opioid use and an overall improvement to the patient standard of care should be noted as well.”

Dr. Awad will be presenting his research findings to his colleagues, the medical community and any interested parties in the general public.

‘The Impact of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (SofPulse®) on Postoperative Pain in Patients Undergoing Cardiothoracic Surgery’ webinar presentation is presently scheduled for Thursday, September 17th at 5pm EST.

