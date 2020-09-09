DeskFlex room booking and scheduling software is expanding into Europe by hiring account managers in Dublin, Ireland and will also be hosting cloud applications in Europe in order to comply with European Laws.



CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud business software provider, announced today that DeskFlex desk booking software is hiring more account managers as the company experiences more product requests, virtual demonstrations, and employee training on software navigation in Europe. DeskFlex is receiving calls from companies based in Germany, Spain and the UK. Epazz will soon open its Dublin office as overseas expansion efforts intensify.

The European Union is the second-largest economy after the US in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the third-largest globally in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) after the US and China. The European Service Sector comprises 74.7% of the EU's GDP, in contrast to the manufacturing industry with 23.8%, and agriculture with 1.5% of GDP.

According to Global Market Insights , “Europe Cloud Computing Market size exceeded USD 25 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at over 12% CAGR between 2019 and 2026.” Epazz sees COVID-19 as a permanent shift in how cloud software applications are being used in companies’ operations. DeskFlex will benefit from the shift as companies are having employees work part time from the office. According to Market Research , “The shift from on-premise to public cloud solutions to manage, optimize, automate, and monitor enterprise applications and business services was already prevalent in Europe. COVID-19 has accelerated this cloud journey even further.”

DeskFlex’s room scheduling system continues to upgrade its software features to help curb the positive cases of Coronavirus contamination in hotspot countries such as the US and Europe. DeskFlex conference room booking software helps schools, offices, companies and organizations get back to the normal activities by implementing new practices and health protocols.

DeskFlex conference room desk booking software doubled its sales numbers from July and is now expanding globally.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc.,

"We are excited to announce that Epazz will be expanding its global reach with the premiere of DeskFlex room booking software as our flagship product. Our dynamic team of account managers is working double time conducting product demos to showcase DeskFlex’s intelligent and interactive software solutions to potential clients in Europe."

About DeskFlex.com

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system.

