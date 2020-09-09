SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced multiple new Proofpoint innovations to ensure that organizations worldwide have end-to-end protection around their people—wherever and however employees are working and collaborating. Available today, Proofpoint’s new people-centric Enterprise DLP solution helps organizations identify and quickly respond to data loss resulting from negligent, compromised, or malicious users. Proofpoint’s Nexus People Risk Explorer is also available, providing the industry’s first unified view of vulnerable, attacked, and privileged users.
Each of these Proofpoint innovations provide a new people-centric security and compliance blueprint for email, cloud, and information protection. Key additional enhancements include Proofpoint’s Cloud App Security Broker (CASB) IaaS and DLP functionality along with new Proofpoint business email compromise (BEC) and email account compromise (EAC) imposter classification and remediation.
“If it wasn’t clear before 2020, it certainly is now: people are the enterprise perimeter,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “We put people at the center of our innovation roadmap, which has allowed us to break new ground in solving core cybersecurity challenges like DLP. Data doesn’t lose itself – there’s always a negligent, compromised, or malicious user involved – so a people-centric approach can succeed where prior solutions failed. Our latest innovations deliver necessary cloud-based protection across all major channels regardless of a user’s location, communication method or regulation requirements.”
Proofpoint’s people-centric DLP, user visibility, CASB, and BEC/EAC innovations include:
