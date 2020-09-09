US Ecology’s first ART unit celebrated its inaugural run earlier this summer and has since been operating 24/7 out of its Beatty, NV facility. This 100% sustainable solution for aerosol waste produces recyclable metal, reusable alternative and liquid fuels and is landfill free with zero emissions.

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc., (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] the environmental services leader with over 65 years of experience solving complex waste challenges for customers across North America, is proud to be the first and only company in the U.S. now offering Aerosol Recycling Technology (ART), a 100% sustainable solution for aerosol waste that produces recyclable metal, reusable alternative and liquid fuels and is landfill free with zero emissions.

The ART System, developed in an exclusive partnership with Despray Environmental and utilizing state of the art, patent pending technologies has provided US Ecology with the most sustainable aerosol recycling solution available in the U.S. today. The ART system is unique in that it completely captures and compresses the gas propellant into purified recyclable liquid fuel, similar to Liquid Petroleum gas, for resell opportunities in support of a more circular economy. Additional recyclable or reusable byproducts of cans that run through the system include recyclable metal bricks and product compressed into reusable alternative fuel. The Company’s fully enclosed process is also equipped with complete carbon capture and oxygen monitoring sensors to protect the environment and the health and safety of the valued team members operating the system.

“Despray is excited to have formed an exclusive technical partnership with US Ecology and to be a part of such a leading-edge recycling campaign in the U.S.,” said Eelco Osse, Despray CEO. “While earlier technologies in the market recycle portions of the aerosol can or its components, only ART is proven to effectively capture and recycle or reuse 100% of the can, whether empty or filled.”

“ART is an example of US Ecology’s ongoing commitment to identifying innovative, sustainable solutions for our customers in order to help them achieve their waste reduction goals and protect the environment,” said Simon Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at US Ecology. “The launch of the ART system is an exciting culmination of many team members’ hard work and dedication over the last few years, as well as mutually beneficial partnerships with equally environmentally-conscious companies. This unique technology further sets US Ecology apart as a leader striving for a more sustainable future, offering innovative solutions to serve our customers and protect human health and the environments.”

US Ecology’s first ART unit celebrated its inaugural run earlier this summer and has since been operating 24/7 out of its Beatty, NV facility with opportunities to expand across US Ecology treatment and service facilities. All recycling systems are capable of accepting mixed batches of aerosol cans, with or without actuator stems or plastic caps included. Watch the ART animation video to learn more about US Ecology’s innovative Aerosol Recycling Technology.

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com .

ABOUT DESPRAY ENVIRONMENTAL

Despray Environmental is a privately owned and operated company based in the Netherlands. Over 35 years of machine building and aerosol recycling experience is at the base of the newest “stand alone” systems. Despray Environmental is a member of the Osse Equipment Manufacturing Group. For more information, visit https://www.despray.com/ .