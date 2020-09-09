New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965064/?utm_source=GNW



The global silane market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. High demand for silane as an adhesion promoter in the adhesives & sealants segment and as a coupling agent in paints & coatings segment is driving the market globally. The extensive use of the product in various types of paints and coatings used in the building & construction industry has led to a rise in its demand. Companies, such as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Power Chemicals Corporation, and Wacker Chemie AG, are among the top manufacturers of silane for paints & coatings industry.



Silane is used as an adhesion promoter in the coatings industry and is also used as a crosslinking agent, as well as in pigment treatment.It improves the UV resistance, adhesion, water & chemical resistance, flow behavior, and pigment & filler dispersion of coatings.



Silane coupling agents enable the paint to display an enhanced performance.Synthetic elastomers and other coatings face adhesion issues after being exposed to water and moisture.



Using silane as an adhesion promoter can eliminate these problems.



The growth of the automotive industry on account of the technological advancements and the rising requirement for silane-based rubber products for tire manufacturing is expected to fuel the market demand globally.Silane is used as a coupling agent between non-black pigments and the polymer backbone in rubber compounding.



It allows the rubber to exhibit improved rolling & abrasion resistance, higher compound modulus, and enhanced compression, leading to its usage in tires in the automotive industry.



The automotive industry has been a crucial part of the global economies for many years on account of the presence of multiple international automobile manufacturers across the world.Key multinational automakers including Volkswagen Group, Daimler, Subaru, Hyundai, KIA, Honda Motor Company, Nissan Motor Company, Mitsubishi, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors have been structuring automotive industry on a global scale.



The growth of these end-use sectors is anticipated to boost the demand for silane over the forecast period.



Silane Market Report Highlights

• Mono/chloro silane is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027

• This growth is due to increasing demand for the product as an intermediate in the production of ultrapure silicon used in the semiconductor industry and as a protecting agent in the pharmaceutical industry

• Paints & coatings application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027, due to high demand from the rapidly growing building & construction sector across emerging economies of Central America and the Asia Pacific

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 4.8%, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing penetration of automobile manufacturers and rising construction projects across China, India, and South Korea

• Key companies focus on research & development activities for product development and process innovation

