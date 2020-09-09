New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distribution Transformers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139083/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027. Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR
The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139083/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of
the Evolving Electric Power Industry
Recent Market Activity
Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends
Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power
Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution
T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand
Global Market Outlook
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Global Competitor Market Shares
Distribution Transformers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) (Switzerland)
ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
Bowers Electricals (UK)
Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)
DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
EFACEC Group (Portugal)
EMCO Ltd. (India)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
Appleton Group (USA)
ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Federal Pacific (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
Hubbell Incorporated (USA)
Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Imefy Group (Spain)
IMP Power Limited (India)
JSHP Transformer (China)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)
Marsons Limited (India)
MGM Transformer Company (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Ormazabal Cotradis (Spain)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Bemag Transformer (Canada)
Jefferson Electric (USA)
Harmonics Limited (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)
Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) (China)
Technical Associates Ltd. (India)
VanTran Industries, Inc. (USA)
Wilson Power Solutions (UK)
Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management
Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring
Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important
Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play
Critical Role in Smart Grids
Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid
Connection between LV and MV Grids
Connection between Loads and MV Grid
Application between Distribution Grids
Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution
Grid or Load
Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation
Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher
Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution
Transformers
Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution
Transformers
The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher
Efficiency Distribution Transformers
Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution
Transformers More Visible
Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings
Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt
Higher Efficiency Transformers
Need for Policy Frameworks
Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility
and Market Levels
Product Level
Utility Level
Market Level
Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power
Distribution Industry
Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian
Countries
Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption
Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand
Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors
Lend Traction to Market Growth
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits
Market Expansion
Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities
Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion
New Zealand and Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
Europe
India
Israel
Japan
Korea
Mexico
The United States
Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for
the Market
Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green
Distribution Transformers
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection
Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers
Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes
Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid
Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers
Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the
Need for Efficient Equipment
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Distribution Transformers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Distribution Transformers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Distribution Transformers Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Oil Filled (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Oil Filled (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Oil Filled (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Dry Type (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Dry Type (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Dry Type (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Utility (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Utility (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Utility (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Non-Utility (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Non-Utility (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Non-Utility (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Distribution Transformers Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Distribution Transformers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Distribution Transformers Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States Distribution Transformers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Distribution Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Distribution Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Distribution Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Distribution Transformers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 25: Canadian Distribution Transformers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Distribution Transformers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Distribution Transformers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Distribution Transformers Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distribution Transformers in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Distribution Transformers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Distribution Transformers Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Distribution Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Distribution Transformers Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Distribution Transformers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Distribution Transformers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Distribution Transformers Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Distribution Transformers Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Distribution Transformers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Distribution Transformers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European Distribution Transformers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Distribution Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Distribution Transformers Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Distribution Transformers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 47: Distribution Transformers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Distribution Transformers Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: French Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Distribution Transformers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Distribution Transformers Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Distribution Transformers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Distribution Transformers Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Distribution Transformers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Distribution Transformers Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Distribution Transformers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand for Distribution Transformers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Distribution Transformers Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Distribution Transformers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Distribution Transformers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distribution Transformers in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Distribution Transformers Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Distribution Transformers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Distribution Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Distribution Transformers Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Spanish Distribution Transformers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Distribution Transformers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Distribution Transformers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Distribution Transformers Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 81: Russian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Russian Distribution Transformers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Distribution Transformers Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Distribution Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Distribution Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Distribution Transformers Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Distribution Transformers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Distribution Transformers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 92: Distribution Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Distribution Transformers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Distribution Transformers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Distribution Transformers Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Australian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Distribution Transformers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Distribution Transformers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Distribution Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Indian Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Distribution Transformers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Indian Distribution Transformers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Distribution Transformers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Distribution Transformers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Distribution Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Distribution Transformers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Distribution Transformers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Distribution
Transformers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Distribution Transformers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Distribution Transformers in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Distribution Transformers
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Distribution Transformers Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Distribution Transformers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 125: Distribution Transformers Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Distribution Transformers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Distribution Transformers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Distribution Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Distribution Transformers Marketby
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Distribution Transformers
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Distribution Transformers Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Distribution Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Distribution Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Distribution Transformers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Argentinean Distribution Transformers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 137: Distribution Transformers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Distribution Transformers Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Distribution Transformers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Distribution Transformers Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Distribution Transformers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Mexican Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Distribution Transformers Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Distribution Transformers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Distribution Transformers
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 152: Distribution Transformers Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Distribution Transformers
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Distribution Transformers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Distribution Transformers Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 156: Distribution Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Distribution Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 158: Distribution Transformers Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Distribution Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Distribution Transformers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Distribution Transformers Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Distribution Transformers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 163: The Middle East Distribution Transformers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Distribution Transformers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Distribution Transformers Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Distribution Transformers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Distribution Transformers Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Iranian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distribution Transformers in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 170: Iranian Distribution Transformers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Distribution Transformers Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Distribution Transformers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 173: Distribution Transformers Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Distribution Transformers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 176: Distribution Transformers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Distribution Transformers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Distribution Transformers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Distribution Transformers Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Distribution Transformers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Distribution Transformers
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Distribution Transformers Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Distribution Transformers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Distribution Transformers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Distribution Transformers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Distribution Transformers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 189: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Distribution Transformers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Distribution Transformers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Distribution Transformers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Distribution Transformers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Distribution Transformers Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Distribution Transformers Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Distribution Transformers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Distribution Transformers Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 198: African Distribution Transformers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Distribution Transformers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Distribution Transformers Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: Distribution Transformers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 145
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139083/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: