7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.8% over the period 2020-2027. Oil Filled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.7% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Type segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Distribution Transformers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of

the Evolving Electric Power Industry

Recent Market Activity

Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends

Spiraling Energy Consumption and Equally Robust Electric Power

Production Drives the Need for Efficient Power Distribution

T&D Technology Evolves over the Years to Suffice Surging Demand

Global Market Outlook

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Global Competitor Market Shares

Distribution Transformers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) (Switzerland)

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Bowers Electricals (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

EFACEC Group (Portugal)

EMCO Ltd. (India)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Appleton Group (USA)

ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Federal Pacific (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)

Hubbell Incorporated (USA)

Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Imefy Group (Spain)

IMP Power Limited (India)

JSHP Transformer (China)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)

Marsons Limited (India)

MGM Transformer Company (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Ormazabal Cotradis (Spain)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Bemag Transformer (Canada)

Jefferson Electric (USA)

Harmonics Limited (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)

Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) (China)

Technical Associates Ltd. (India)

VanTran Industries, Inc. (USA)

Wilson Power Solutions (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management

Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring

Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important

Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play

Critical Role in Smart Grids

Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid

Connection between LV and MV Grids

Connection between Loads and MV Grid

Application between Distribution Grids

Application between Power Generation Source and Distribution

Grid or Load

Interface for Smart Grids and Distributed Generation

Growing Need for Energy Savings Drive Demand for Higher

Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution

Transformers

Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution

Transformers

The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher

Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution

Transformers More Visible

Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt

Higher Efficiency Transformers

Need for Policy Frameworks

Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility

and Market Levels

Product Level

Utility Level

Market Level

Surging New Capacity Additions: A Business Case for the Power

Distribution Industry

Upgrades & Expansion Projects Drive Strong Demand in Asian

Countries

Rural Electrification Promote Market Adoption

Developed Markets Dependent on Replacement and Upgrades Demand

Steady Demand from Industrial, Commercial & Residential Sectors

Lend Traction to Market Growth

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits

Market Expansion

Disruptions in Transmission and Distribution Provide Opportunities

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Benefits Market Expansion

New Zealand and Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

Europe

India

Israel

Japan

Korea

Mexico

The United States

Implementation of Energy Efficiency Standards Bodes Well for

the Market

Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green

Distribution Transformers

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

Energy Losses during Electricity Distribution Reinforces the

Need for Efficient Equipment

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens

Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

