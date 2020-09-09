Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Avocado Imports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, China imported the largest number of avocados, reaching 43.86 kilotons, with an import value of USD 133.38 million. Then it has slightly decreased in 2019 and 2020.



The opportunity for avocados to enter the Chinese market coincides with the vigorous development of e-commerce in China. Various related sales have exposed Online shopping promotions of avocado sales, so it quickly became a famous fruit, driving the import volume.

According to the report, from 2014 to 2015, Peru and Chile successively obtained the access certificate for the export of avocados to China and enjoyed the preferential treatment of zero tariffs, thus the avocado market has entered a period of rapid growth. The avocado is one of the fastest-growing fruits in China. In 2010, China imported only 2 tons of avocado. By 2017, the number had increased to 32.14 kilotons, with an increase of about 16 thousand times in seven years.

Generally, the import price of the avocado has been declining from USD 3,337.31 per ton in 2017 to USD 2,689.67 in 2020. China's imported avocados are mainly from Chile, Mexico and Peru. The prices of avocados from the Philippines and New Zealand are relatively high. And most avocados are imported though Shanghai and Guangdong Customs.



Readers will obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of the Avocados Industry in China

Policies for Imported Avocados in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Avocados in China

Analysis of Imported Avocados in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Avocados in China

Price Trends of Imported Avocados in China

China's import of avocados into customs

Key Topics Covered:



1 The Development Environment of China's Avocado Imports

1.1 China's Consumption Environment

1.2 The Policy Environment for Avocado Imports in China



2 The Status of China's Avocado Imports from 2017 to 2020

2.1 Classification of Avocados by China Customs

2.2 Total Import Volume and Value

2.3 Average Import Price



3 Major Importers of Avocados in China

3.1 HENGXIANG

3.2 Fruity Princess GXF

3.3 MIDAO



4 China's Major Source of Avocado Imports 2017-2020

4.1 China's main source of avocado imports 2017

4.1.1 Import situation

4.1.2 Average Import Price

4.2 China's main source of avocado imports in 2018

4.2.1 Import situation

4.2.2 Average Import Price

4.3 2019 China's main avocado import source countries

4.3.1 Import situation

4.3.2 Average Import Price

4.4 China's main source of avocado imports in 2020

4.4.1 Import situation

4.4.2 Average Import Price



5 Imported Volume and Value of Avocados by Provincial-level Customs in China, 2017-2020

5.1 Imported Volume and Value of Avocados by Provincial-level Customs in China, 2017

5.2 Imported Volume and Value of Avocados by Provincial-level Customs in China, 2018

5.3 Imported Volume and Value of Avocados by Provincial-level Customs in China 2019

5.4 Imported Volume and Value of Avocados by Provincial-level Customs in China 2020

Companies Mentioned



Fruity Princess GXF

HENGXIANG

MIDAO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5rg6b



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900