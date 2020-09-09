Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Technology in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for flexible, wearable medical electronics products has grown in the past few years.



Wearable technology devices are increasingly being developed for the medical and healthcare markets, especially because of the growing number of patients overloading hospitals and medical centres. Medical patches are utilized for continuously monitoring chronically ill patients, soldiers in combat, firemen, pilots, premature babies, structural health monitors, soft robotics, prosthetics etc.

Most wearable medical devices originally developed featured integrated circuits on solid substrates in rigid packages. However, these are mechanically incompatible with the soft and curvilinear human body, which leads to unreliable and unrepeatable measurement results due to unreliable skin contact and changing measurement locations. A growing number of wearable devices are based on flexible and stretchable skin sensors.

Report contents include:

Wearable healthcare technology market drivers and trends.

Full list of medical healthcare products including producer, product, functionalities and prices.

Markets covered for medical, healthcare and wellness include:

Smartwatches

Sports and fitness trackers

Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)

Electronic skin patches

Wearable health alert and monitoring devices

Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

Non-invasive CGM sensors

ECG sensors

PPG sensors

Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

Wearable temperature monitoring

Hydration sensors

Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)

Wearable drug delivery

Cosmetics patches

Smart footwear

Smart contact lenses

Smart wound care

Wearable exoskeletons

Medical hearables

Smart clothing

Stretchable artificial skin

Global market revenues for wearables in healthcare, historical and forecast to 2027, broken down by market.

Market challenges for wearables in healthcare.

193 company profiles. Companies profiled include 1drop Inc., Abbott Laboratories, ActionSense Ltd, AerBetic, Inc., Cosinuss GmbH, Debiotech S.A., Dexcom, dorsaVi Ltd, Ectosense, Elitac B.V., Epicore Biosystems, G-Tech Medical, Glucovation, Milo Sensors, Inc. and more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.2 The wearables revolution

1.2.1 Wearables in healthcare

1.3 Wearable market leaders

1.4 Flexible, stretchable, thin, and large-area form factors

1.5 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.6 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.6.1 Companies and products

1.7 Wearables used in monitoring COVID-19

1.7.1 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring



2 Research Methodology

3 Market Drivers and Trends

4 Healthcare Market Megatrends

5 Wearable Technology for Healthcare Markets

5.1 Smartwatches

5.1.1 Main smartwatch producers and products

5.2 Sports and fitness trackers

5.2.1 Products

5.3 Sleep trackers and wearable monitors

5.3.1 Products

5.4 Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)

5.4.1 Products

5.5 Electronic skin patches

5.5.1 Nanomaterials-based devices

5.6 Wearable health alert and monitoring devices

5.7 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

5.7.1 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

5.7.2 Non-invasive CGM sensors

5.7.3 Companies and products

5.8 Cardiovascular

5.8.1 ECG sensors

5.8.2 PPG sensors

5.9 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

5.10 Wearable temperature monitoring

5.11 Hydration sensors

5.12 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)

5.12.1 Products

5.13 Wearable drug delivery

5.14 Cosmetics patches

5.15 Smart footwear

5.16 Smart contact lenses

5.17 Smart wound care

5.18 Wearable exoskeletons

5.19 Medical hearables

5.20 Smart clothing

5.21 Stretchable artificial skin



6 Global Market Revenues for Wearables in Healthcare to 2027

7 Market Challenges

8 Company Profiles

9 References

