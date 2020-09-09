WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 14-16, 2020 virtually.



Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Time and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link: www.hcwevents.com to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: September 14, 2020

Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time

Location: Virtual Conference

Webcast URL: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/yten/1628192

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company developing crop innovations for sustainable global food security. The Company uses its “Trait Factory” including the “GRAIN” big data mining trait gene discovery tool as well as the Camelina oilseed “Fast Field Testing” system to develop high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries. As a path toward commercialization of novel traits, Yield10 is pursuing a partnering approach with major agricultural companies to drive new traits into development for canola, soybean, corn, and other commercial crops. The Company is also developing improved Camelina varieties as a platform crop for the production and commercialization of nutritional oils, proteins, and PHA biomaterials. The Company’s expertise in oilseed crops extends into canola, where it is currently field testing novel yield traits to generate trait performance data to drive additional licensing opportunities. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

