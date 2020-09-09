“The addition of high-quality, focused news stories impacting equity markets worldwide will be a significant complement to our Research Assistant. Our evaluation showed strong evidence supporting great coverage and a high signal-to-noise ratio. MT Newswires is a recognized leader in the business and financial news space and it’s great to be working with the firm to advance the unmatched knowledge our platform collects and aggregates.” - Eric Jensen, co-founder and CTO of Causality Link

“The addition of high-quality, focused news stories impacting equity markets worldwide will be a significant complement to our Research Assistant. Our evaluation showed strong evidence supporting great coverage and a high signal-to-noise ratio. MT Newswires is a recognized leader in the business and financial news space and it’s great to be working with the firm to advance the unmatched knowledge our platform collects and aggregates.” - Eric Jensen, co-founder and CTO of Causality Link

Salt Lake City, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, AI-driven investment technology provider, today announced an agreement with MT Newswires to incorporate the financial news information provider’s industry-leading content into the Causality Link Research Assistant platform.

MT Newswires’ global financial news strengthens Causality Link’s vast and growing corpus of content with a perspective relied upon by institutional investors globally. By leveraging MT Newswires’ “Live Briefs PRO – Global Markets” offering -- a comprehensive, real-time, multi-asset feed of global capital markets and economic events –Causality Link gains more than 130 categories of original, ticker-tagged and meta-coded content that will augment the Research Assistant’s signals and financial models.

“The addition of high-quality, focused news stories impacting equity markets worldwide will be a significant complement to our Research Assistant,” said Eric Jensen, co-founder and CTO of Causality Link. “Our evaluation showed strong evidence supporting great coverage and a high signal-to-noise ratio. MT Newswires is a recognized leader in the business and financial news space and it’s great to be working with the firm to advance the unmatched knowledge our platform collects and aggregates.”

Causality Link’s unique, AI-powered Research Assistant extracts the knowledge contained within millions of documents and other text-based sources to provide investors and analysts with a unique perspective on companies, industries and macroeconomic drivers. By aggregating explicitly stated cause-and-effect relationships between market indicators and company key performance indicators (KPIs), the Causality Link platform provides clients with more significant, longer-lasting, less emotional and more precise insights and forecasts. With the help of its proprietary machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, the solution is leading the next wave of AI innovation to aggregate human knowledge from thousands of authors.

The MT Newswires suite of premium newsfeed services delivers real-time, comprehensive coverage of leading capital markets news drivers in North America, Europe and Asia. The company’s growing global network of financial journalists and economists produces over 130 categories of original, unbiased and noise-free content 24 hours a day.

“We are excited to partner with an emerging innovator like Causality Link, whose platform was built on the notion that tapping into the power of the human knowledge is critical for AI to reach its full potential,” said Brooks McFeely, CEO of MT Newswires. “We are firm believers in that idea as well and look forward to contributing our unique and differentiated point of view on the markets to such a unique platform.”

Combining Causality Link’s powerful AI-driven research platform with MT Newswires’ “Live Briefs PRO -Global Markets” gives Causality Link clients around the world access to comprehensive content used to discover investable signals. The firm is targeting a Fall 2020 go-live at which point the content – including back-history and real-time updates – will be available for new and existing customers.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals make smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” driving events and indicators of equities markets. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.

About MT Newswires

Based in the U.S., with additional presence in Canada, Europe, and Asia, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original, unbiased business and financial news. The Company’s multi-asset class, global news service offers over 130 unique categories of noise-free coverage and powers most of the largest bank, brokerage, wealth management, research, and trading applications.

Attachment

Michael Kingsley Forefront Communications for Causality Link 212-320-8984 mkingsley@forefrontcomms.com