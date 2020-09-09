New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861845/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $376.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Predictive Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$376.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$424.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 109-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Curtain Raiser

Recent Market Activity

Predictive Diagnostics - A Key Segment ofGenetic Testing

Outlook for Predictive Diagnostics Market

Growing Popularity of Multi-gene Panelsin Clinical Cancer Genetics

Clinical Characteristics of Moderate-High PenetranceGenes Other

than BRCA1/2

Challenges Associated with Multigene-Panel Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing - A Giant Leapin Genome Sequencing

Genes Included in NGS Panels

Global Competitor Market Shares

Predictive Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Abbott Molecular (USA)

Almac Group Ltd. (Ireland)

Ambry Genetics Corporation (USA)

BioGenex (USA)

Epistem Ltd. (UK)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Genomic Health, Inc. (USA)

MDxHEALTH, Inc. (USA)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (USA)

OPKO Health, Inc. (USA)

Prometheus Laboratories Inc. (USA)

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (Australia)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)



Rising Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs:A Major Growth Driver

Increasing Cancer Disease Burden Drivesthe Demand for

Predictive Diagnostics

Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Increasing

Alzheimer?s Disease

Huntington?s Disease

Parkinson?s Disease

Ballooning Global Population Offers SignificantGrowth

Opportunities

Predictive Diagnostics Enable Higher Life Expectancy

Widening of Insurance Coverage for HereditaryCancer Testing

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers - Crucial to PredictiveDiagnostics

Genomic Research Remains Confinedto Fundamental Research

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Implementationof Genetic

Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdlefor the Predictive

Genetic Testing

Framework for Validation, Regulation, and EthicalIssues - The

Need of the Hour

Prospects for Predictive Genetic DiagnosticsGrow Brighter

Predictive Diagnostics - Crucial for Breast CancerManagement

Inherited Breast Cancer - An Important End-useMarket for

Predictive Diagnostics

Oncology: A Key Growth Driver for Predictive Diagnostics

Genes and Associated Cancers/Tumors

Increasing Incidence of Colorectal Cancer in <50 AgeGroup:

A Business Case for Predictive Diagnostics

Growing Number of Colorectal Cancer RiskPopulation with Lynch

Syndrome

Launch of PromarkerD: Hope for Early Diagnosis ofDiabetic

Kidney Disease

What is PromarkerD?



Table 1: Predictive Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Predictive Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Predictive Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



