1billion erosion in market value. Thereafter the market is expected to recover and reach US$230.3 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post-COVID-19 CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.The COVID-19 pandemic is a rolling disaster, rapidly spreading and decimating industries and markets across the world. Petroleum refining, oil & gas exploration, chemical production, construction, manufacturing, infrastructure, industrial processing have all been alike impacted. The economic recession, rising unemployment, falling consumer spending, plummeting business confidence & investments have begun to bleed into these industries. The shattered oil & gas industry is facing its worst ever crisis, an overstocked supply market and a steep decline in demand. Choking economic activity over the last few months is sending shockwaves of disruption through the industry. From prices dipping to subzero to oil producers in the first time in history having to pay to dispose excess stocks, the industry has seen the worst. In this crisis of unimagined magnitude, CAPEX spending is worst hit. As business confidence plummets rapidly, major oil companies have already slashed planned CAPEX spending by almost US$89 billion in 1st quarter 2020.
Travel bans, manufacturing shutdown of all non-essential plants, closure of offices have wielded the most severe demand shock. A mistimed price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia following Russia`s decision to pull out of a joint production cut agreement additionally aggravated the demand supply imbalance. China in early February during the heat of the pandemic banned entry of oil tankers while tightening the lockdown measures. OPEC talks to cut back on production failed as Russia refused to cooperate. Saudi Arabia during this period offered US$6 to US$9 discount per barrel for European, Asian, and U.S customers. Currently for most oil giants worldwide higher prices are needed to breakeven. Breakeven prices for Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and Russia include US$85, US$65, US$64, US$51, US$49, US$42, and US$40 respectively. As a culmination of these factors, the world witnessed negative oil prices become a shocking reality. As rising stockpiles overwhelmed storage facilities, the amount of oil stored on massive tankers on sea skyrocketed to over 160 million barrels in April 2020 as compared to the less than 100 million in April 2009 during the Great Recession. The entire O&G value chain is feeling the pain as upstream, midstream and downstream operations collapse under a domino effect. Against this backdrop, seamless pipes and tubes is already showing signs of slumping in the year 2020 as piped soil transport and distribution projects gets thrown into the backburner.
The market will nevertheless bounce back as the economies reopen and economic activity picks up momentum. Post COVID-19 recovery will be driven by recovery in exploration and production activity and strengthening oil prices and the resulting sustained growth in demand for high-grade Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). Improved infrastructure spending, expanding manufacturing and industrial sectors in developing countries will help drive demand recovery for seamless pipes and tubes in industrial boilers, while growing energy investments worldwide will drive gains for seamless tubes in utility boilers. In the oil and gas sector, increased migration of drilling activity to deeper reserves and the continuous shift towards directional drilling projects will spur opportunities for growth over the long term period. Benefits of seamless pipes and tubes responsible for driving their adoption over and above their conventional welded counterparts include higher pressure rating, higher strength and durability around the circumference of the pipe, uniformity of shape, reduced risk of leaks and pipe failure, resistance to harsh cold and hot environment, superior corrosion resistance, and reduced project costs especially in oil rigs, offshore drilling, pipelines, and machinery production, among others. In the coming years, ultrahigh-strength seamless tubes will increase in commercial value in applications such as construction machinery especially against the backdrop of weight reduction and fuel and energy optimization. Asia-Pacific will remain a major market supported by large automobile, industrial and construction markets. In the United States, growth will be led by the country`s policy led support for shale oil production as evidenced by proposed plans of the government, in the pre-crisis period, to open up hitherto protected offshore territory to oil and gas drilling.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Seamless Pipes - A Market Summary
Recent Market Activity
Industry Outlook
Recent Past Perspective
Seamless Pipes Production Scenario
Oil & Gas - A Major Market for Seamless Pipes
Global Competitor Market Shares
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
E & P Spending to Remain a Strong Growth Driver
Resurgence in Drilling Activity Boosts Demand for OCTG Pipes
Oil Prices - A Review
Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Drive Demand for High Grade
OCTG Products
Deep Water Drilling and Opportunities Ahead
Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line
Pipes
Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand
Shale Gas Exploration Triggers Demand for High Strength Pipes
Improving Prospects in Manufacturing Sector to Support Growth
Machinery Sector - An Important Market for Seamless Tubes
High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery
Automotive Industry Drives Growth
Power Generation - A Growing Market
Seamless Tubes in Industrial Boilers
Seamless Tubes in Utility Boilers
Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand
Infrastructure Needs Fuel Demand for High Strength Tubes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Seamless (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Seamless (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Seamless (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: ERW (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: ERW (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: ERW (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: SAW (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: SAW (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: SAW (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Mechanical Engineering (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Mechanical Engineering (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Mechanical Engineering (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Power Plant (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Power Plant (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Power Plant (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: United States Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Seamless Pipes and Tubes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Canadian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Seamless
Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seamless
Pipes and Tubes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: Chinese Seamless Pipes and Tubes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Seamless Pipes and Tubes in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: European Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: European Seamless Pipes and Tubes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: French Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: German Seamless Pipes and Tubes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: German Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Italian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Seamless Pipes and Tubes in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 86: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Spanish Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Russian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 105: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Seamless Pipes and Tubes Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 110: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 115: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Australian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Indian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 137: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Seamless Pipes and Tubes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 146: Latin American Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 147: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Argentinean Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 154: Argentinean Seamless Pipes and Tubes Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Brazilian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Mexican Seamless Pipes and Tubes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Mexico:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Rest of Latin America Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Seamless
Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seamless
Pipes and Tubes in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 191: Israeli Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 193: Israeli Seamless Pipes and Tubes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 194: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 197: Saudi Arabian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 198: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Seamless Pipes and Tubes in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 204: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Rest of Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market in US$ Million in
Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 215: African Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 216: African Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Seamless Pipes and Tubes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 169
