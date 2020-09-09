VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) announces that, effective immediately, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.



Mr. Sharma has over 25 years of global experience in mining, metals and international trade. Most recently, he worked with Investissement Québec (“IQ”) as an executive in residence, advising IQ on foreign direct investment, exports and partnerships with India and attracting mining and infrastructure investments globally. From 2011 to 2019, Mr. Sharma worked with Tata Steel Mineral Canada (“TSMC”), a joint venture among Tata Steel, New Millennium Iron and Ressources Québec. He served as CEO of TSMC until June 2018 and then as a strategic advisor to the board until May 2019. Mr. Sharma led the development of a large-scale greenfield iron ore investment in northern Canada. He successfully concluded an investment of $175 million from the Government of Quebec in TSMC.

From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Sharma led Tata Steel’s initiative in Africa, seeking opportunities for acquisitions and investments in steel plant-related minerals. He served in various capacities at Tata International in India from 1999 to 2007. Mr. Sharma has an MBA from XLRI I Jamshedpur, India, and a Bachelor of Engineering from IIT Roorkee, India. He also completed the ICD – Rotman Directors’ Education Program in 2019.

Mark Billings, Chairman of the Board of Fancamp commented on behalf of the Corporation and the Board: “I would like to welcome Rajesh to the management team of Fancamp as our Interim CEO. He brings with him a wealth of experience in Canada and around the world in various leadership capacities at Tata Steel. I look forward to working with him to create value for the shareholders of Fancamp.”

About Fancamp Exploration Limited (TSXV: FNC)

Fancamp is a public company using a value added strategy based on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Company has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

