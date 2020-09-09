SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has signed a Trademark License and Royalty Agreement with direct selling company The Best Friend (“TBF”).

As a part of the agreement, the new venture, TBF by Kannaway®, will sell a super-premium line of veterinarian-developed pet food products, as well as a line of cannabidiol (CBD) tinctures designed for pets, throughout Europe.

These pet food products are created by a research and development team composed of world-renowned premium dog breeders, scientists and veterinarians. They have been designed to meet the strictest requirements for quality, nutritional value, consistency, digestibility, and have a low risk of allergy reactions. The new line of TBF best-selling super-premium feeds includes :

• Beef & Rice 3kg

• Lamb & Rice 3kg

• Junior Complex 3kg

“CBD hemp oil has been researched by top veterinarians to improve cardiovascular, orthopedic and mental animal health,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We’re excited to be able to offer some of the highest-quality pet food products in Europe and soon launch a new line of CBD products that can nicely supplement them.”

Brand ambassadors who were previously selling TBF products exclusively will now market and sell The Best Friend by Kannaway® as well as other CBD products through Kannaway®’s expansive direct selling network.

“According to Grandview Research, Europe’s market for pet food in 2018 was the largest pet food market in the world and that growth only continues with a global pet food market that is expected to reach $113.08 billion by 2025,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “Joining forces with TBF will not only allow us to expand our product offering and gain an entirely new subset of customers, but it will also allow TBF distributors to earn another source of revenue.”

TBF was founded just 13 months ago by Tobias Sukenik, Michal Kyselica and Michal Prazenica, and has already achieved tremendous growth. Currently, TBF has over 10,000 registered partners in 6 countries, making it one of the fastest-growing pet direct selling companies in Europe.

To learn more about The Best Friend by Kannaway®, please visit http://www.kannaway.com and attend the upcoming Kannaway® Europe webinar on September 10.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

