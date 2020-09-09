September 9, 2020

SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces that Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer), with over $67 billion CAD in AUM, has signed an agreement* selecting SimCorp Dimension as its multi-asset, front-to-back, investment management platform. The agreement is the latest in a series of North American front-to-back deals, which see buy-side firms choosing SimCorp’s front office.

For over 45 years, Mawer has provided investment services for institutional and individual clients using their “Be Boring. Make Money®” investment philosophy—an approach that has helped their clients navigate the investing landscape over many economic cycles. By selecting SimCorp’s flagship multi-asset, front-to-back investment management platform as their foundation, Mawer will benefit from sound technology and a flexible, scalable operational infrastructure to support its business objectives.

With one integrated, multi-asset platform through the front, middle and back office, Mawer will simplify its systems landscape and streamline key investment workflows from order execution, portfolio management, compliance and corporate actions, through to settlement. A live view of the firm’s Investment Book of Record (IBOR) and Accounting Book of Record (ABOR), will deliver increased transparency across the business.

Mawer will also benefit from a standardized yet flexible data solution, with SimCorp’s Data Warehouse Manager. With data proliferation on the rise, many firms are facing an uphill challenge in making market and operational data actionable and insightful. Automating data processes throughout the investment lifecycle, together with real-time, position/transaction keeping across all asset types in the front office, provides Mawer with the most optimized data for its investment decision-making.

Colin Zvaniga, Chief Operating Officer, Mawer Investment Management, comments: “We are pleased to select SimCorp as one of our key partners. Having completed a thorough evaluation of the market, we feel their consolidated front-to-back approach is the right choice to support our business objectives. SimCorp’s integrated, single platform will help drive the operational efficiency and resiliency required for future growth.”

James Corrigan, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of SimCorp North America comments: “We welcome Mawer Investment Management, who join a growing number of North American institutions choosing the industry’s first and only truly integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset platform, SimCorp Dimension. As diversification continues to play a significant role in global asset management, consolidating investment operations across multiple asset classes, has now become vital to support business growth. With the market’s leading, fully-integrated, single platform since inception, exhaustive instrument coverage and over 200 successfully implemented global clients, SimCorp’s approach delivers the right model for achieving a robust and scalable multi-asset infrastructure. With one unified source of data empowering the entire investment lifecycle, we are confident that Mawer Investment Management will establish the operational efficiency and long-term sustainability, it seeks to achieve its business outcomes.”

*License agreement signed in Q1 2020, with revenue recognition in Q3 2020

