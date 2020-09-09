FREMONT, CA, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American BriVision (Holding) Corporation (OTCQB: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today issued a full clinical study report (CSR) of Vitargus® First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trial. The safety and preliminary efficacy findings from this study, combined with the unique properties of Vitargus® (BFC-1401), are supportive of further development for its use during vitrectomy surgery in patients requiring vitreous replacement.



“We have been in discussions with several potential distribution partners seeking to work with us for the upcoming pivotal trial phase, as well as the marketing and commercialization of Vitargus,” said Dr. Howard Doong, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The issuance of the CSR permits those discussions to move forward.”

Worldwide vitrectomy cases are expected to grow from 1.26 million in 2012 to 4 million by 2030 (6.8% CAGR) and achieve a $2 billion market value. Vitargus® is the world’s first bio-degradable vitreous substitute and offers a number of advantages over current vitreous substitutes by minimizing medical complications and reducing the need for additional surgeries.

The study was an open label, Phase I study undertaken at a single study center in Sydney, Australia. A total of 11 participants were enrolled for the study in which each participant had been diagnosed with either (1) a complex or rhegmatogenous retinal detachment or chronic retinal detachment with failure of gas or silicone oil treatment or (2) a vitreous hemorrhage that requires vitrectomy surgery. The study found that Vitargus® was well-tolerated as a vitreous substitute without any apparent toxicity to ocular tissues. Further, there was no indication of an increased overall safety risk with Vitargus®.

“Most notably,” commented Dr. Doong, “participants showed significant improvement in visual acuity. The optical properties of BFC-1401 allowed the patients to see well and facilitated visualisation of the fundus immediately following surgery. In addition, since Vitargus® sets as a stable semisolid gel adhering to the retina, it will maintain its position without requiring the patient to remain face-down following surgery.”

About American BriVision (Holding) Corporation

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). The company has an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development.

Clinical trials are in early stages, and there is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investments may be speculative and illiquid, and there is a risk of loss.

Clinical trials are in early stages, and there is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

