CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squadle, a technology company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , today announced it has closed on its Series A financing, which will support the company’s exponential growth. In addition to the completion of the Series A financing, Squadle named successful tech CEO and long-time retail industry executive Charlie Piper as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



“Squadle’s Series A funding round comes in response to the phenomenal market demand for our Digital Checklists ™,” said Squadle founder and CEO Le Zhang. “With our latest financing round, Squadle will continue to invest in our product while increasing our focus on customer success. At the same time, Charlie’s appointment will have an immediate impact on Squadle’s business, helping to drive efficiency across the business and refine Squadle’s market-leading product offering.”

Over the past 12 months Squadle has experienced exponential growth:

Squadle Checklists™ has stored more than one billion records and completed tasks,

Squadle ZeroTouch™ technology has measured over 40,000,000 bluetooth temperatures,

Squadle ARR increased 700% year over year,

Expanded full-time workforce by 6x.

As Chairman of the Squadle Board of Directors, Charlie Piper will draw upon his successful track record in leading sharply accelerating growth businesses with game-changing technology. Currently serving as Chairman of the Board for Vanco, Charlie brings extensive prior experience as a Board Director and CEO across a broad range of industries, where he has consistently driven strategic focus and organizational rigor in order to achieve rapid product adoption.

“The Squadle Digital Checklist is becoming an indispensable tool as food compliance becomes increasingly more complex,” said Charlie Piper, Chairman of the Squadle Board of Directors. “For multi-unit operators, Squadle provides the data and visibility that operators crave, allowing brands to focus on delivering a unique and memorable food experience for their guests.”

About Squadle

Squadle is a technology company committed to delivering flexible, user-friendly applications that enable multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer-first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle Checklists™ has stored more than one billion records and completed tasks, while the ZeroTouch™ technology has measured over 40,000,000 bluetooth temperatures. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com .