New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder and CEO, Brian Schulman, based in California, is a 20+ year veteran of digital marketing for enterprise companies. His latest venture, #VoiceYourVibe™ was founded in July 2018 and has evolved during the pandemic.

Bi-weekly, Brian broadcasts two episodes, #WhatsGoodWednesday and #ShoutOutSaturday globally across LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook and has had 123 episodes of each show to-date. During his shows, Brian motivates others to show-up live, shares positive stories and give shout-outs to people who’ve inspired them.

When most people were sheltering at-home, Brian decided to add #socialdisdancing to the mix for people to dance and sing together while remote. Research illustrates that music has a positive effect on mental wellbeing, sadness and fear. On his Wednesday shows, Brian asks his audience to choose their songs. On Saturdays, Brian adds an upbeat song.

"Especially now, in times when people are feeling sad, stressed and isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people should definitely turn to music to better their mental well-being,” says GCBH Executive Director Sarah Lenz Lock, AARP's senior vice president for policy.

As one of the top LinkedIn Video Creators in 2019, Brian’s goal is to help others build relationships, be a part of a global community and learn how to operate digitally in ways that are new and different to them.

Brian started doing live streaming when LinkedIn launched its alpha in June 2017. In February 2019, LinkedIn Live launched its beta and Brian joined.

Now, Brian’s goal is to help as many people as he can. Anyone worldwide can join for free. Over time, his guests build their digital communities while participating in a three-way experience with him, other guests and his producer.

“Often, I’m told that people feel uncomfortable going live. While many are public speakers and leaders in their fields, they feel livestreaming incorporates a different skillset. Others, who prefer working behind the scenes don’t want to be promotional or vulnerable. During each episode, I emphasize that we’re all in this together and highlight all the issues we’re facing. Once people watch others, they feel more at-ease and go live, “Brian said.

Recently, McKinsey’s survey of 800+ US-based employees about topics surrounding employee experience concluded that 80 percent of respondents say the crisis is materially affecting their daily work lives.

Companies need to rethink the employee experience, including home lives, skills and capabilities, mindsets, personal characteristics…while adapting to rapidly changing circumstances.

In fact, an emerging scientific viewpoint is the during times of great uncertainly, the natural tendency is a “flight and affiliation” response toward individuals and situations that feel safe and familiar.

Other initiatives in which Brian is involved is KeepSmallStrong, a collective effort helping small businesses across the U.S. to grow by offering online tools for businesses to transform into digital companies and provide a marketplace to make direct purchases.

As a resident of San Diego, Brian supports Leucadi 101 Main Street, a non-profit devoted to preserving local neighborhoods, business owners, property owners, the City of Encinitas, and the County of San Diego to preserve and revitalize the North Coast Highway 101 Corridor.

Prior to founding VoiceYourVibe™, Brian led global and national organizations’ adoption of new technologies including, Allstate, Chrysler, AT&T/BellSouth, Research in Motion, Jockey International, Bare Necessities, Spa Finder, Crain Communications, Sara Lee, Northern Trust, AON Corporation, Pulte Homes, Marshall & Iisley Corporation, Newell Rubbermaid, and Accenture.





