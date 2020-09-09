NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LymeMIND , the data coordination center of the Cohen Lyme & Tickborne Disease Initiative, housed at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, today announced that it will be hosting its fifth annual LymeMIND conference on Saturday, October 10. The conference will be held virtually, beginning at 8:45AM EST and concluding at 12:45PM EST. The event is free and open to the public, registration is required to attend.

This half-day event will bring together patients, clinicians, researchers, and advocates that will form a network driving towards better understanding of Lyme disease. The community of attendees and speakers will share the latest concerns and advancements surrounding Lyme disease. Speakers will share their new research findings and how such findings can impact patients. Selected presentations include:

Chronic: The Hidden Cause of Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again - Dr. Steven Phillips & Dana Parish

Novel Treatments: Making Sense of Treatment Options - Dr. John Aucott, Dr. Tania Dempsey, Dr. Andrew Peterson, Dr. Richard Horowitz

COVID-19 in the Context of Lyme Disease - Jason Bobe, Dr. Richard Horowitz, Dr. David Putrino

Mothers and Children: Exploring the Paradigm Shift in Congenital Lyme Research - Phyllis Bedford, Professor Holly Ahern, Sue Faber, RN, & Dr. Charlotte Mao

Bartonella and Co-Infections: – Dr. Marna Ericson, Dr. Robert Mozayeni, Dr. Monica Embers, Dr. Edward Breitschwerdt

And more…

The invited speakers are leading clinicians, academics, researchers, patients, and prominent advocates, some of whom will be returning to the LymeMIND stage, who are all unified with a common goal of better understanding and curing this disease. Among these individuals will be the keynote speakers Dr. Steven Phillips and Dana Parish, who will delve into their upcoming book “Chronic: The Hidden Cause of Autoimmune Pandemic and How to Get Healthy Again” which explores the science behind common infections that are difficult to diagnose and provides solutions that empower sufferers to reclaim their lives.

Returning to LymeMIND 2020 will also be the virtual art expo, which will spotlight existing and original artwork from Lyme disease patients. The art expo will be shown throughout the program and will be available on the LymeMIND website prior to the conference.

“This year marks our fifth annual LymeMIND conference and our first entirely digital gathering. Over the last five years, we have seen substantial progress with this multifaceted disease due to the expanded network of collaboration within the Lyme community,” said Avi Ma’ayan, Director, Mount Sinai Center for Bioinformatics and the lead principal investigator of the LymeMIND data coordination center. “The COVID-19 pandemic has driven Lyme disease researchers to view tick-borne diseases through a new lens. We are looking forward to hosting some of the top minds in this field to spotlight their cutting-edge research, discuss new policy initiatives, and continue to share with the community all the latest and most reliable data and knowledge about this under-studied disease.”

This event is free to the public and registration is required. To learn more about the LymeMIND conference or to register, please visit www.LymeMIND.org . You can also follow LymeMIND on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube, and Instagram for the latest program updates.

About LymeMIND

LymeMIND is the data coordination center for the Cohen Lyme & Tickborne Disease Initiative, housed at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Backed and funded by the generous donors at the Steven and Alexander Cohen Foundation and the Cohen Lyme & Tickborne Disease Initiative, the center is advancing Lyme disease research through an integrated network of researchers, patients, physicians, and sponsors. LymeMIND enables interrogation of the complex biology of Lyme disease by analyzing data collected from Lyme-affected individuals, using molecular profiling technologies and applying advanced statistical and machine learning approaches to move rapidly from “Big Data” to knowledge to improve our understanding of the disease. Using this integrated knowledge approach, LymeMIND aims to assist Lyme disease researchers identify novel biomarkers, therapeutic targets, and drug candidates. Additionally, LymeMIND aims to bring together leaders in Lyme disease research through collaborations, scholastic events, and an annual conference.