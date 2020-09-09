Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the surgical robotics systems market generated $5.34 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $15.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in need for automation in healthcare market, rising R&D activities, reduced hospital stays and cost, shifting trends toward advanced robotic minimally invasive surgeries have boosted the growth of the global surgical robotics systems market . However, high cost associated with surgical robotic systems and surgeries, and growing death toll and injuries due to robotic surgeries hamper the market. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging economies and surge in use of surgical robotic systems in diverse applications are expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.



Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7192?reqfor=covid





Covid-19 scenario:

Several hospitals and healthcare centers have been assigned to treat with patients suffering from Covid-19. Moreover, government has advised people to undergo for emergency surgeries. Thus, the demand for surgical robotics systems has decreased.

The funding for R&D activities in the field of surgical robotics has stopped as majority of the funding is funneled toward developing vaccine for Covid-19.

The global surgical robotics systems market is segmented on the basis of component, surgery type, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into systems, accessories, and services. The services segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. However, the accessories & instrument segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market.

On the basis of surgery type, the market is classified into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. The orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. However, the gynecology surgery segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7192



The global surgical robotics systems market is analyzed across various regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the market.

The global surgical robotics systems market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players including Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Transenterix, Inc., Titan Medical Inc., Globus Medical, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Ag (Siemens Healthineers), Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



Similar Reports:

Disposable medical gloves Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Orthodontics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Endodontic Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Rapid Tests Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



ECG Monitoring System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026



Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research