Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global construction & demolition waste recycling market generated $126.89 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $149.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, value chain, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Cost-saving benefits, strict regulations related to illegal dumping, and rise in urbanization drive the growth of the global construction & demolition waste recycling market. However, unplanned sorting and cleaning activities of waste materials and high cost of processing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of green buildings due to environmental awareness creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Disruptions in construction activities due to partial or complete lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the construction & demolition waste recycling activities.

Recycling plants have been shut down during the lockdown. However, some plants have resumed their activities with the minimal workforce as restrictions have been lifted off.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global construction & demolition waste recycling market based on source, service, material, and region.

Based on source, the demolition segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total share of the global construction & demolition waste recycling market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. On the other hand, the construction segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on material, the metal segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027. However, the concrete segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total share in terms of revenue in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe contributed the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global market, and will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray at the highest CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players of the global construction & demolition waste recycling market analyzed in the report include Clean Harbors, Inc., FCC Environment, Daiseki Co., Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Republic Services, Inc., Renewi plc, Waste Connection, Veolia Environment, and Waste Management Inc.

