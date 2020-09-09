SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announced that its President and CEO, Richard Wright, is scheduled to present in three upcoming virtual institutional investor conferences during September 2020.



H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference. Mr. Wright will conduct an analyst moderated fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. eastern time. The Company will also participate in one on one meetings with investors during September 14-16, 2020.



Mr. Wright will conduct an analyst moderated fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 5 p.m. eastern time. The Company will also participate in one on one meetings with investors during September 14-16, 2020. Sidoti Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. Mr. Wright will be presenting on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. eastern time. The Company will also participate in one on one meetings with investors during September 23–24, 2020.



Mr. Wright will be presenting on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. eastern time. The Company will also participate in one on one meetings with investors during September 23–24, 2020. Alliance Global Partners Cannabis Conference 2020. Mr. Wright will be participating in various one on one meetings with investors on September 29, 2020. There will be no webcast for this event.

The presentations will be webcast live (where available), and an updated presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section at ir.thealkalinewaterco.com. A replay will be available for up to 30 days following the initial presentation on the Company’s Investor Relations site.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media