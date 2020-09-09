Milan, Italy and Paris France, September 9, 2020 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it has signed a three-year contract renewal with RAI - Radiotelevisione Italiana S.p.A. - for the automation and management of all digital services relating to its RaiPlay platform.

The contract renewal extends the long-term commercial relationship between Atos and RAI, initiated in 2009 with Atos to provide new automation solutions and continue its round-the-clock advanced on-site operation management services of the infrastructure and applications of RAI’s supply chain. In addition, RAI will benefit from an enhanced user experience and automated news stream analysis capabilities, introduced by Atos, for high volumes of content.

The automation solution allows convergent monitoring and multi viewing of audio and video content - from channel playout and contribution networks to distribution environments such as terrestrial transmitter sites, satellite up-/downlink stations, IPTV backbone hubs and CDNs. This ensures maximum efficiency when storing, managing, delivering and playing online content, live and on-demand.

In addition, automation enables continuous decoding and analysis of audio and video services from a single platform, increasing productivity with management tools, analysing objective parameters, monitoring in multi viewing mode and mapping alarms such as video freeze, lost video signal, content mismatch. The system uses a unified software framework for convergent monitoring of both playout/distribution and distribution input signals: a single shared software functional block uniformly handles monitoring and analysis of all types of input signals.

"Working with RAI is a great source of pride for us. This long-term relationship demonstrates our strong broadcast and media expertise and commits us to developing innovative and valuable solutions, to support RAI and other industry customers and respond to their evolving needs." said Giuseppe Di Franco, Atos Senior Vice President, Atos Italia CEO.

Atos has been working with RAI for over a decade to provide on-site operation management services of the infrastructure and applications of RAI’s digital media supply chain. Atos manages the RaiPlay Media Player and RAI's Customer Identity and Access Management system and implemented RAI’s multi-platform for multi-language content, digital recommendation and intelligent search engine, which allows RAI to enhance its users’ experience of their digital content, by leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence technology for content discovery. Over the years, with the support of Atos, RAI has been able to evolve its digital media services and improve quality and scalability.

Atos in Media and Entertainment

Atos is helping media companies maximize the potential of interactive TV, (redefine) media asset management and monetization, multi-screen and social media. Thanks to Atos’ proven industry-specific solutions, service portfolio and its unique experience as official IT partner to the Olympic Games, it is uniquely equipped to accompany media & entertainment players to unlock the value from the next generation digital platforms.

Atos at IBC Showcase

Atos is participating to the IBC Showcase, September 8-11. This event will showcase innovation, thought leadership and solutions in media, entertainment and technology through exhibitor programs with leading industry providers such as Atos. Atos is presenting on key media topics:

What does a 21st Century Broadcast Network Control System look like?

Digital Sustainability for Media: Making responsibility a competitive advantage

New Reality, New Paradigm: Enhanced consumer experience through personalized digital content

Come visit our dedicated page and discuss with our experts.

