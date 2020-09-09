Pueblo, CO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sprout Tech Homes, Inc. (OTCQB: STHI), announced significant updates today including several initiatives, business model changes, signing of a top 10 national builder and a growth / acquisition plan. First, Sprout will no longer be manufacturing tiny homes on wheels. The experience and innovation spent in developing tiny homes served an important purpose as Sprout transitions into a modern technology and home building company. Sprout’s design and technology innovation are the building blocks it will use to scale a modern high-tech residential building company that will establish a high bar in building affordable, healthy, and energy efficient homes in a post pandemic market. Sprout is scaling its modern, Zero Energy Ready building company through an aggressive acquisition strategy. It is currently in negotiation with three building and technology companies to be vertically integrated to create homes that incorporate Sprout’s technology and vision of building healthy, Zero Energy Ready Homes.

The focus of scaling a modern building company is related directly to North Vista Highlands, ( northvistahighlands.com ), the new Zero Energy Ready housing development in Pueblo, CO. The first phase will consist of 162 homes consisting of mixed-use retail / residential, townhomes and single-family homes. As the lead developer of North Vista Highlands, Sprout is also announcing that it has executed a Letter of Intent with a top 10 national builder to build on 69 of the 162 lots and a regional developer to build 51 townhomes in North Vista Highlands. The townhome developer will incorporate some of the Sprout technology innovation. Sprout is expecting the first 162 lots to be complete and ready for building to begin in November and is negotiating to secure additional lots in the 4850-unit development at North Vista Highlands.

The homes being constructed in North Vista Highlands will set a standard for the future of housing. Technology innovation will highlight non toxic interiors, superior indoor air quality, water filtration, EMF reduction, a COVID clean room, virus resistant flooring / surfaces, new kitchen technology, and innovative work / workout space with HVAC technology to take comfort to a new level. A resort style clubhouse and pool is in final planning stages to create “day one living” for its residents. The mixed use / downtown area will feature a variety of retail, restaurants and community centric activities. Sprout is a evaluating strategic investment strategy with technology suppliers in exchange for some level of exclusivity for their technology being featured in homes being built in North Vista Highlands.

Finally, Sprout is changing its name to Sprout Tech Homes, Inc. to better identify its focus and to eliminate any confusion with its history as a tiny home builder.

North Vista Highlands is a large scale Zero Energy Ready home development in Pueblo, Colorado. North Vista Highlands consists of 1,060 acres and is approved for up to 4,850 residential units and 1,225,000 sq. ft. of retail / commercial space. For more information on Sprout’s housing development visit: www.northvistahighlands.com

Sprout trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies on the OTCQB are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. For more information on the company, visit www.sprouttinyhomes.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. to differ materially from this implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date set first set forth above, and Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in our industry.

