SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on the multitudes of people now working from home. While these measures are essential, they have had a negative impact on the musculoskeletal health of many people adhering to them. Just as sitting at an office desk all day requires a person to practice proper ergonomics to prevent injuries over time, an at-home work environment demands the same.



Working from home brings with it the temptation to not sit upright at a desk while working, either laying in bed or lounging on a couch instead. While this can be relaxing for a day or two, over time, these practices lead to a number of pains and dysfunctions associated with the body's musculoskeletal system.

Chiropractor Dr. Donald Phillips, DC, from Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness in San Antonio, TX, a well-known chiropractor in the area seeks to draw attention to this issue. A strong advocate for natural healing and health through chiropractic care, Dr. Phillips encourages all of his patients to maintain proper ergonomics while working from home.

"Being sedentary causes a multitude of health problems," Dr. Phillips says. "It's not just about keeping everything straight and aligned. If we let ourselves sit in suboptimal positions for months on end, we'll be causing extensive damage to our bodies."

Dr. Phillips graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. As the holder of multiple degrees and an extensive list of licenses and certifications , Dr. Phillips seeks to encourage all of us stuck at home not to surrender our health to circumstance and instead practice proper ergonomics just like we would in an office setting.