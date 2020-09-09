



﻿ On 08 September 2020 AB Žemaitijos pienas has completed the repurchase of own shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (market - VSE Tender Offer (in Genium INET trading system). The Company at the time of repurchase of its own shares, i.e. for the period from 31 August 2020 (inclusive) until 08 September 2020 (inclusive) did not acquire its own shares. Currently AB Žemaitijos pienas owns 3,482,551 units or 7.2 percent own shareholding.

