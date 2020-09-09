New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electricity Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.1% CAGR and reach US$24.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.8% CAGR
The Microcars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 0.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Fuel Cars Segment to Record 0.8% CAGR
In the global Fuel Cars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 163-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Microcars - Pacing Up to Alter Global Auto Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Need for Businesses to Embrace Microcars
Consumer Perceptions - A Major Hindrancefor Adoption of Microcars
Low Volumes and High Costs Lead to Higher Prices
Key Market Inhibitors
Safety Features
Urban and Rural Setting
Outlook
A Prelude
Global Automobile Production on a Growth Avenue
Opportunity Indicators
Expanding Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific
China & India to Play Important Role
Chinese Growth Cools Down but Still Growingat a Healthy Rate
India - A Promising Market for Small Cars
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microcars Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Daimler AG (Germany)
Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (India)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Groupe PSA (France)
Piaggio & C. Spa (Italy)
Renault S.A. (France)
Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)
Tata Motors Limited (India)
Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)
Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Microcars Go Electric
Growing Trend towards Small and Low-SpeedElectric Vehicles
Fuel Efficiency and Vehicle Emission StandardsGain Increased Focus
Review of Green House Gas Emissions andFuel Economy Standards
for VehiclesAcross the World
Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term
Government Incentives Driving the MicroelectricCar Segment
Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes
Safety Aspect Remains High Priority amongConsumers
Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to IncreasePrices of
Microcars
Adoption of E-Trikes Gains Momentum in Indonesia
Foray of Quadricycle Microcars in Israel
Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness RobustDemand
Convergence - A Highlighting Feature
Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize DrivingExperience
In-Car Internet Connectivity - The Next Mega Trend
Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains
Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry
Changing Perceptions of Transportation Bode Wellfor Microcars
Urban Transpiration Issues to the Fore
Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demandfor Sustainable
Vehicles
Peek into Major Growth Drivers
High Fuel Prices
Government Efforts
Advanced Technology Plug-Ins
Endeavors by Vehicle Makers
