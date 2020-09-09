New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electricity Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.1% CAGR and reach US$24.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.8% CAGR



The Microcars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 0.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Fuel Cars Segment to Record 0.8% CAGR



In the global Fuel Cars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 163-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

Groupe PSA

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Piaggio & C. Spa

Renault S.A.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tata Motors Limited

Toyota Motor Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Microcars - Pacing Up to Alter Global Auto Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Need for Businesses to Embrace Microcars

Consumer Perceptions - A Major Hindrancefor Adoption of Microcars

Low Volumes and High Costs Lead to Higher Prices

Key Market Inhibitors

Safety Features

Urban and Rural Setting

Outlook

A Prelude

Global Automobile Production on a Growth Avenue

Opportunity Indicators

Expanding Automotive Production in Asia-Pacific

China & India to Play Important Role

Chinese Growth Cools Down but Still Growingat a Healthy Rate

India - A Promising Market for Small Cars

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microcars Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Daimler AG (Germany)

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (India)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Groupe PSA (France)

Piaggio & C. Spa (Italy)

Renault S.A. (France)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)

Tata Motors Limited (India)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microcars Go Electric

Growing Trend towards Small and Low-SpeedElectric Vehicles

Fuel Efficiency and Vehicle Emission StandardsGain Increased Focus

Review of Green House Gas Emissions andFuel Economy Standards

for VehiclesAcross the World

Hybrid Cars to Remain in Race in Near Term

Government Incentives Driving the MicroelectricCar Segment

Changing Mobility Trends Affect Design Changes

Safety Aspect Remains High Priority amongConsumers

Stringent Eco-Norms and Safety Rules to IncreasePrices of

Microcars

Adoption of E-Trikes Gains Momentum in Indonesia

Foray of Quadricycle Microcars in Israel

Small Engine Compact Cars to Witness RobustDemand

Convergence - A Highlighting Feature

Technologies Evolve to Revolutionize DrivingExperience

In-Car Internet Connectivity - The Next Mega Trend

Marked Shifts in Automotive Value Chains

Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry

Changing Perceptions of Transportation Bode Wellfor Microcars

Urban Transpiration Issues to the Fore

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demandfor Sustainable

Vehicles

Peek into Major Growth Drivers

High Fuel Prices

Government Efforts

Advanced Technology Plug-Ins

Endeavors by Vehicle Makers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microcars Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Microcars Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Microcars Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Electricity Cars (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Electricity Cars (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Electricity Cars (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hybrid Cars (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hybrid Cars (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hybrid Cars (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Fuel Cars (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Fuel Cars (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Fuel Cars (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Personal Cars (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Personal Cars (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Personal Cars (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial Cars (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial Cars (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial Cars (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Microcars Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Microcars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Microcars Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Microcars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Microcars Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Microcars Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Microcars Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Microcars Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Microcars Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Microcars Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Microcars Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Microcars Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Microcars Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Microcars: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Microcars Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Microcars Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microcars

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Microcars Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Microcars Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Microcars Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Microcars Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Microcars Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Microcars in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Microcars Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Microcars Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Microcars Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Microcars Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Microcars Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Microcars Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Microcars Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Microcars Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Microcars Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Microcars Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Microcars Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Microcars Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Microcars Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Microcars Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Microcars Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Microcars Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Microcars Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Microcars Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Microcars Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Microcars Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Microcars Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Microcars Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Microcars Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Microcars Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Microcars Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Microcars Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Microcars Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Microcars in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Microcars Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Microcars Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Microcars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Microcars Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Microcars Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Microcars in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Microcars Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Microcars Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Microcars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Microcars Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Microcars Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Microcars Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Microcars Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Microcars Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Microcars Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Microcars Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Microcars Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Microcars Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Microcars Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Microcars Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Microcars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Microcars Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Microcars Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Microcars Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Microcars Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of World Microcars Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518542/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001