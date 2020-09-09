Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Wipes Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personal care wipes market was valued at US$6.217 billion in 2019. Personal care wipes refer to wet or dry wipes made from a variety of materials such as polyester, polypropylene, cotton, wood pulp, or rayon fibers and formed into sheets. These wipes are used for numerous purposes such as cleansing, disinfecting of various surfaces, and for cosmetics purposes among others. The personal care wipes market is projected to witness a decent growth over the course of next five years primarily on account of the growing demand for these products especially across the developing economies of the region due to the hectic lifestyle of the people which has led to an increased demand for convenience products.



Additionally, these wipes are also disposable and further cause a minimal impact on the environment which is also positively impacting its adoption especially by the millennial female population and by mothers for the proper care of their baby's skin. The globally growing population, rapid urbanization, and an increase in disposable income is further leading towards the change in the living standards of the people. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding personal care and personal hygiene is also amplifying the usage of wipes, thus driving the market growth during the next five years.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is projected to augment the market growth to some extent, especially during the short run as the inclination towards hygienic products due to personal cleanliness, hand hygiene, body hygiene, and face hygiene among others is propelling the use of wipes as companies are offering various products that are capable to disinfect surfaces and body parts. For instance, the HandyClean Steridol Wipes by Diamond Wipes International and ETAK Antimicrobial Wipes by Eisai Co. Ltd., this is further propelling the opportunities for the market to surge at a rapid pace during the period of next eight to ten months.



Development of plant-based products is offering various lucrative opportunities for the market to grow



One of the major factors that is projected to widen up the opportunities for the personal care wipes market to grow in the near future is the inclination of the key market players towards the development of numerous products made out of plant-based materials. The companies are aiming to develop the products keeping in view the environmental impacts. Various companies are taking initiatives to even eliminate the use of plastic packaging also.



For instance, in October 2019, Huggies, a globally known brand offering baby products under Kimberly-Clark announced that it has pledged to eliminate the use of plastics from its baby wipe range in the United Kingdom over the course of next five years. The company also announced to launch a new product portfolio by the end of 2020 in which the customers will be allowed to return the packaging back to the supermarkets for recycling purpose. Furthermore, new product launches by companies made of 100% plant-based materials further provide an impetus for the market to grow in the near future.



The personal care wipes market has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and Geography. On the basis of product type, the segmentation has been done on the basis of facial wipes, baby wipes, antibacterial wipes, body wipes, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the personal care wipes market has been segmented into online and offline. Geographically, the classification of the market has been done on the basis of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



Asia Pacific to witness a healthy growth



Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a considerable market share throughout the forecast period on account of the presence of a considerably large health-savvy population base in countries like the United States and Canada among others. Furthermore, the presence of key players of the market in the region is also supplementing the market growth in the region during the next five years. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a healthy growth over the course of the next five years on account of the rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and use of personal care products for avoiding skin problems and to avoid infectious diseases in the countries like India, China, and Japan among others. The growing penetration of the internet and rising adoption of smartphones has also led to an upsurge in the sales of various personal care products in the APAC region, thus bolstering the market growth during the next five years.



Key developments:

January 2020, Diamond Wipes International Inc., announced that its new product, HandyClean Steridol Wipes has been confirmed as an effective product against COVID-19 virus on hard and non-porous surfaces, and can be used as per the directions of use to clean surfaces against viruses similar to the novel coronavirus.

October 2019, Edgewell Personal Care Company announced an agreement with Le Holding Angelcare Inc. for the sale of their infant and pet care business with a price consideration of US$122.5 million.

August 2019, Eisai Co. Ltd., announced that it will launch a new product ETAK, which is an antimicrobial wet wipe for the elimination of viruses and bacteria on the personal belongings.

November 2018, Diamond Wipes International Inc., announced the acquisition of Ode to Clean, which are the world's first wipes which are made from 100% plant-based ingredients.

July 2018, Diamond Wipes International Inc., announced its acquisition of Rescue Wipes, decontamination wipes specially designed for firefighters.

February 2018, Canopus, a leading textile company based out of India announced that they have entered into a new business segment and entered the wet wipes market in India.

Competitive Insights



Prominent key market players in the personal care wipes market include Albaad, KCWW, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., and Procter and Gamble among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings.



Major players in the personal care wipes market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Facial Wipes

5.3. Baby Wipes

5.4. Antibacterial Wipes

5.5. Body Wipes

5.6. Others



6. Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



7. Personal Care Wipes Market Analysis, By Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Albaad

9.2. Diamond Rides International Inc.

9.3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

9.4. KCWW

9.5. The Honest Company, Inc

9.6. Procter & Gamble

9.7. PLUSWIPES LTD

9.8. Unicharm Corporation

9.9. Suominen Corporation

9.10. Rockline Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g13lrf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900