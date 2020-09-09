Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Cycle Management Market by Function Offering, Product, End-User, Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Revenue cycle management is the financial process of the medical bills and utilized by the healthcare systems, mostly in developed countries such as the United States, Europe, and other parts the world. This process helps to track the revenue generated from the healthcare services by registering all the payment processes on the revenue cycle management platform.



The revenue cycle management is a complex process; hence, healthcare providers can outsource their revenue cycle management process to other companies to handle the complex process with the help of professional agents. The major factors boosting the market growth is decreased reimbursements in the healthcare industry, electronic medical record, or electronic health records became mandatory in the healthcare industry.



Somehow, the lack of skilled IT professionals in the revenue cycle management is hindering the market growth. The revenue cycle management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecasting period, from a base value of $71.11 billion in 2020 to $147.27 billion in 2026.



The scope of the study on the revenue cycle management market has been defined based on function, offering, product, end-user, and geography.



In the revenue cycle management market, North America accounted for the largest share due to the developed IT framework in the healthcare industry, the large numbers of hospitals, and efficient healthcare systems in this region. Europe accounted the second largest market share in the market due to the government initiatives for e-health and improved overall efficient healthcare organizations system in this region.



The key players in the market of Revenue cycle management are Cerner, Mckesson, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Ge Healthcare, ECLINICALWORKS, Conifer Health Solutions, Epic Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Experian, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Constellation Software, The Ssi Group, and Nthrive.



Globally, the demand for the revenue cycle management is increasing, and the major factors affecting the market growth are apprised regulatory mandates for the adoption of the electronic health records of the patients in the healthcare organizations and government is also taking the initiative towards the adoption of the revenue cycle management solutions in the healthcare industry. However, the risk in data security and privacy is a challenging factor for the market growth.



Moreover, the revenue cycle management process has a great impact on the healthcare industry for the easy management of healthcare services bills and fewer occurrence of errors in the revenue management process. The qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market enables users to develop effective strategies to solidify their presence in the market.



