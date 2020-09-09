New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05965053/?utm_source=GNW



Asia Pacific Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Growth & Trends



The Asia Pacific bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 922.4 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%. Increasing the incidence of bone disorders due to road accidents and sports injuries is driving the market. Increasing demand for the development of biocompatible bone grafts in order to reduce adverse reaction is driving demand for synthetic grafts.



The industry players are continuously trying to develop new products with better biocompatibility, bioactivity, and suitable mechanical properties.For instance, in June 2019, Biogennix received 510(K) clearance from USFDA for Agilon, which is fully biocompatible with human bone.



In August 2019, NanoFUSE biologics marked its presence in Thailand with FDA approved NanoFUSE biologics, a bioactive glass with a demineralized bone matrix.



Asia Pacific Bone Grafts & Substitutes Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, allograft dominated the product segment in 2019. The growth can be attributed to its increased usage in medical procedures and product innovation

• The Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) segment dominated the allografts segment as of 2019 owing to its increased commercial accessibility in a number of standard forms and sources

• On the basis of application, the spinal fusion segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing number of spinal fusion procedures and new product approvals for the same

• The dental segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of dental implant surgeries and product availability

• An increasing number of government initiatives and medical tourism is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing number of bone and joint disorders due to the increasing aging population is further increasing the growth

