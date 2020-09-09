New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=GNW

Interestingly, one of the last systems to be digitalized is the vehicle tire. Until now just a functional component made of rubber and filled with air, tires are undergoing rapid evolution. Concepts such as smart tires, electrical tires, intelligent tires, and digital tires highlight the impact of the electronification trend on automotive tires. Tires like all other vehicle components and sub-assemblies are becoming smarter to adapt to the digital environment. Tires are now required to communicate with the road, with the on-board vehicle communication systems and with the driver as semi-autonomous cars, smart cars and connected cars begin to hit the road coupled with stringent vehicle safety regulations and the ensuing migration from passive safety systems to active safety systems. TPMS represents a key active safety system. Tire sensors are the backbone of the smart tire concept. They offer operating data about the tire and its environment such as road conditions, tire pressure, tread conditions which is then used by the onboard computer systems to adapt the vehicle’s driving style and/or alert the driver to make changes in driving style to ensure greater safety.



In addition to providing tire pressure information as mandated by safety regulations, the simple TPMS is beginning to play critical roles in enabling smart tires of the future. TPMS will remain pivotal to electronic-tire information system that allows for tire pressure monitoring clubbed with tire condition monitoring, tread depth condition monitoring, and load monitoring which give alerts to the driver for timely wheel/tire replacement and to ensure fuel efficiency and emission reduction. In addition to low tire pressure as a leading cause of accidents, poor tire tread and uncared for tires are also responsible for vehicle crashes. New generation TPMS will emerge to offer a broad range of data beyond pressure monitoring such as tread wear & tear monitoring; temperature readings; and vehicle load analysis etc. As autonomous/self-driving cars inch closer to the promised commercialization, there is considerable focus shed on TPMS and its expanding role in enabling the development of smart tire. In autonomous cars where computers and sensors and cloud technologies replace a human driver’s judgement, the need for and importance of TPMS becomes even bigger, more urgent, and important. For successful and safer autonomous driving, tires are required to communicate with the road and with the on-board vehicle communication systems. TPMS in an autonomous car will play a key role in helping the vehicle respond to a flat tire. Also, in bad weather conditions, a TPMS will provide critical tire condition data that will help the vehicle take appropriate safety decisions. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 58.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period supported by regulations that mandate all vehicles registered from year 2019 should be installed with TPMS and by the year 2020. TPMS demand in the Chinese OEM market will increase as the application of GB26149 for TPMS expands from vehicle category M and N to vehicle of category M1.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

As Part of the Automotive Electronification Trend, Electronic

Tires Grow in Prominence

Against the Backdrop of Growing Penetration of Electronics in

an Average Automobile, Modern Tires Today Run Not Only on Air

But Also on Data: % Breakdown of the Total Cost of

Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000,

2017, 2020 and 2030

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advantage PressurePro LLC (USA)

ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik GmbH (Germany)

ATEQ TPMS (USA)

Advanced Vehicle Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Bartec USA LLC (USA)

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (USA)

BH SENS Group (China)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Auto Parts (USA)

HAMATON AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

NIRA Dynamics AB (Sweden)

Transics (France)

Valor (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Safety Legislations Provide Regulation-Driven

Stability to Growth

The Growing Commercial Value of Safety Technologies Encourages

OEM & Aftermarket Fitment of TPMS: Global Passenger Car Safety

Systems Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 and

2022

Ever-Present Threat of Accidents Underlines the Importance of TPMS

With Millions Continuing to Die in Preventable Road Accidents,

the Focus on Automobile Safety Has Never Been Higher: Number

of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region for

the Years 2017 & 2030

Growing Vehicle Population (PARC) to Drive Fitments of TPMS in

the Aftermarket

Rising Passenger Car Density Expands the Addressable Market for

TPMS in the Aftermarket: Global Passenger Car Population by

Type (in Million Units) for the years 2017 and 2035

Auto Production Trends Dictates Growth in the OEM Market

China Brings Stability to Global Automobile Production Trends

Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the Automotive

Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities: Global

Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic

Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Falling Sensor Costs Bring the Technology to the Mainstream Market

Special Focus on Acoustic Wave Sensors

With the Future of all Automotive Innovations Driven by

Electronics, Falling Sensor Prices Ranks as a Key Catalyst for

the Proliferation of TPMS in Cars: Global Average Price of

Sensors (In US$ Per Unit) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2018 and

2020

Reliability Benefits Drive the Popularity of Direct TPMS

Progressive Advancements in Autonomous Cars Step Up the R&D

Focus on TPMS

Efforts to Develop Safer Autonomous Cars Requires Robust Tire

Information Systems: Autonomous Vehicles Worldwide in 2043 (In

Million Units)

Evolution of Mobility as a Service & the Ensuing Focus on TPMS

Enabled Predictive Tire Maintenance to Benefit Market Growth

IOT and Cloud Services Transform the TPMS Space

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

New Generation TPMS Leverage AI Capabilities to Facilitate

Real-Time Monitoring and Prevent Expensive Tire Breakdowns

R&D Underway for TPMS Based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Communication Standards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Direct by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Direct by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Indirect by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Indirect by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Car by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Passenger Car by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Light Commercial Vehicle

(LCV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Commercial

Vehicle (HCV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for OEM by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and Indirect -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger Car,

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

(HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and Aftermarket -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure Monitoring

Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and

Indirect - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger

Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial

Vehicle (HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and

Indirect - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger

Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial

Vehicle (HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Direct and

Indirect - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Direct and Indirect for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Passenger

Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial

Vehicle (HCV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by Vehicle Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Car, Light Commercial

Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tire

Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - OEM and

Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tire Pressure

Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OEM and Aftermarket for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 69

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375392/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001