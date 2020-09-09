Dublin, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters (Angiography, IVUS), Plaque Modification (Atherectomy, Thrombectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, IVC Filters, Guidewires), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 12,670.8 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 9,232.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are driving the growth of the peripheral vascular devices.



Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.



Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy and thrombectomy. In 2019, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the larger market share, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.



Embolic protection devices accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019.



Based on type, the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market is segmented into embolic protection devices and chronic total occlusion devices. In 2019, the embolic protection devices segment accounted for the larger share of the hemodynamic flow alteration devices market. This can be attributed to the advantages of EPDs over CTO devices, such as the ability to capture embolic debris without interrupting continuous blood flow.



Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In this report, the peripheral vascular devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of aging population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising focus of key players in this region.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Overview

4.2 Angioplasty Stents Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 North American Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Type of Angioplasty Stent & Country

4.4 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Peripheral Vascular Diseases

5.2.1.2 Product Approvals

5.2.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Product Failures and Recalls

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternative Treatments

5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market



6 Angioplasty Balloons Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Old/Normal Balloons

6.2.1 Old/Normal Balloons Will Continue to Dominate the Angioplasty Balloons Market in 2025

6.3 Drug-Eluting Balloons

6.3.1 Drug-Eluting Balloons to Witness the Highest Growth in the Angioplasty Balloons Market During the Forecast Period

6.4 Cutting and Scoring Balloons

6.4.1 Use of Cutting Balloon Procedures is Limited Since Medication is Considered the Primary Treatment for Atherosclerosis



7 Angioplasty Stents Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drug-Eluting Stents

7.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stents to Witness Higher Adoption Primarily Due to the Reduced Restenosis Rate Associated With These Products

7.3 Bare-Metal Stents

7.3.1 Increasing Use of Drug-Eluting Stents to Restrain Market Growth

7.3.2 Bare-Metal Stents, by Delivery Platform

7.3.2.1 Balloon-Expandable Stents

7.3.2.2 Self-Expandable Stents



8 Catheters Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Angiography Catheters

8.2.1 Angiography Catheters to Dominate the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Guiding Catheters

8.3.1 Guiding Catheters to Account for the Second-Largest Share of the Catheters Market During the Forecast Period

8.4 Ivus/Oct Catheters

8.4.1 Ivus/Oct Catheters Segment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



9 Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

9.2.1 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

9.3 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts

9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms to Drive Market Growth in the Coming Years



10 Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market, by Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retrievable Filters

10.2.1 Retrievable Filters Segment to Register a Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

10.3 Permanent Filters

10.3.1 Risks Associated With Permanent Filters to Hamper Their Sales During the Forecast Period



11 Plaque Modification Devices Market, by Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Atherectomy Devices

11.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Atherosclerosis as a Result of the Rising Global Prevalence of Obesity-A Key Market Driver

11.3 Thrombectomy Devices

11.3.1 Growing DVT Incidence to Drive the Adoption of Thrombectomy Devices



12 Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices Market, by Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Embolic Protection Devices

12.2.1 Increasing Investments in New Technology Development and Increasing Regulatory Approvals to Drive Market Growth

12.3 Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices

12.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Development of CTO Devices to Drive Market Growth



13 Other Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Guidewires

13.3 Vascular Closure Devices

13.4 Introducer Sheaths

13.5 Balloon Inflation Devices



14 Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.5 Rest of the World



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

15.3.2 Acquisitions

15.3.3 Agreements

15.3.4 Expansions

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

15.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

15.4.2 Visionary Leaders

15.4.3 Innovators

15.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

15.4.5 Emerging Companies

15.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2019)

15.5.1 Progressive Companies

15.5.2 Starting Blocks

15.5.3 Responsive Companies

15.5.4 Dynamic Companies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Medtronic

16.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

16.3 Abbott Laboratories

16.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

16.5 Terumo Corporation

16.6 Cordis (A Subsidiary of Cardinal Health, Inc.)

16.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

16.8 Merit Medical

16.9 Ivascular

16.10 Biosensors International Group Ltd.

16.11 Biotronik

16.12 Penumbra, Inc.

16.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

16.14 Amg International (A Subsidiary of Q3 Medical)

16.15 Endocor GmbH

16.16 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

16.17 Alvimedica

16.18 Cardionovum GmbH

16.19 Smt

16.20 Medinol Ltd.

16.21 Andramed Gmbh.

16.22 Cook

16.23 Rex Medical

16.24 Degania Silicone Ltd

16.25 Brosmed Medical



17 Adjacent Market



18 Appendix

