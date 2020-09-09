MILWAUKEE, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading insurance tech provider, Zywave , has announced the launch of its new Zywave University, an education and training platform that enables users to get the most out of their Zywave solutions and help automate their workflows to ultimately drive business growth. The easy-to-use platform, accessible for Zywave partners through single sign-on, maximizes learning opportunities by leveraging multiple course types, which can be filtered by job role, specific products or workflows.



“We get it—making the investment in new technologies can be overwhelming and employee adoption can be challenging,” said Katie Conley, senior vice president of customer success at Zywave. “But we’re here to help. The new Zywave University makes ongoing learning about our products easier than ever before by serving up the most relevant content for each user and breaking down the training into bite-size pieces.”

Zywave’s new training platform offers multiple course types to suit any style of learner, empowering them to choose how, where and when they want to educate themselves. These include:

Hands-on training – An immersive and interactive learning experience with one of our expert trainers in a small, virtual setting

– An immersive and interactive learning experience with one of our expert trainers in a small, virtual setting Live training – Webinars serving a larger audience, highlighting functionality, best practices and key features

– Webinars serving a larger audience, highlighting functionality, best practices and key features On-demand training – Recordings of live and hands-on training courses accessible anytime, day or night

– Recordings of live and hands-on training courses accessible anytime, day or night Self-guided training – A curated collection of videos and support articles designed to quickly provide an answer to a specific question or solution

To make locating the most relevant and helpful training as easy as possible, Zywave University serves up courses selected for the individual or trainings can be prescribed based on the Zywave solutions they use, and courses can also be filtered based on a user’s job function or workflow. Not only is the platform beneficial for those who are new to Zywave products, but it also serves those existing users who are looking to refine their skills and expand their knowledge.

The value of employee training in relation to retention and engagement has been well documented and in recent years there has been an increased emphasis placed on upskilling, or learning new skills within the same job function. According to LinkedIn’s 2020 Workplace Learning Report, 94% of employees say they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their learning and development. Additionally, the study found that the fast pace of technology change is causing learning and development professionals to focus on helping employees build new skills. In fact, more than half of survey participants planned on upskilling a portion of their workforce this year.

“Over the past two years, Zywave has reevaluated and completely reimagined our customer journey, putting even more emphasis on ensuring our partners have the guidance and resources they need to maximize their investment in our tech tools and remain updated on the ever-evolving insurance industry,” added Conley. “In conjunction with our dedicated customer success and support teams, the new Zywave University rounds out our initiative to always put the customer first and enable continued learning to unlock exponential growth for those we serve.”

To begin or continue their learning journey, Zywave partners can log into the new and improved Zywave University at university.zywave.com or contact their customer success manager for any additional support.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .