New York, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ADME-Toxicology Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375382/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Throughput segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The ADME-Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Molecular Imaging Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR
In the global Molecular Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$860.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 405-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
ADME-Tox Testing Gains Traction
Recent Market Activity
A Peek into the Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery
Current and Future Analysis
US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Lends Growth Momentum
Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro
Technologies to Lead the Charge
Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization
China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment
ADME-Tox Assays - An Overview
Introduction of Early In Vitro ADMET Studies
Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and
ADME Analysis
Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening
CROs Expand Presence
Drug Discovery Outsourcing and Type of Services Outsourced
Changing Face of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Activity
M&A - Order of the Day
Global Competitor Market Shares
ADME-Toxicology Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ACEA Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
ADMEcell, Inc. (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
BioreclamationIVT, LLC (USA)
Cerep SA (France)
CompuDrug International, Inc. (USA)
Cyprotex PLC. (UK)
CeeTox, Inc. (USA)
Dassault Systèmes Biovia Corp. (USA)
Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS (France)
Galapagos NV (Belgium)
Molecular Discovery Ltd. (UK)
MultiCASE, Inc. (USA)
Optivia Biotechnology (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Pharmaron, Inc. (USA)
Promega Corporation (USA)
Qualyst, Inc. (USA)
Simulations Plus, Inc. (USA)
Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
Takara Bio Europe AB (Sweden)
Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Current State of ADME-Tox Testing
Need for Better Models: A Major Factor Driving Innovation in
the Market
Focus Shifts to Innovative Approaches
In Silico and In Vitro- the Way to Go
In Vitro Testing Systems and Its Relevance in Drug Development
Growing Inclination towards In-vitro Assays for Toxicology Studies
In Silico ADME-Tox Growing at a Fast Clip
Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches
Factors Hindering Growth
3-D Tissue Bioassays to Enhance In Vitro Toxicity Testing
Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in
Toxicity Testing
Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays
Growing Focus on the Development of Reproducible and Robust
Cell-based Assays
Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific
Toxic Effects
GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market
New Alternatives for Early-Stage Toxicology Testing
Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing
Primary Hepatocytes Become Standard Tool for Evaluation in
Hepatic Metabolism
Improved Cryopreservation Technologies Help Expand Use of
Hepatocytes
Cardiotoxicity Testing Gains Prominence
Cell Imaging-Gaining Popularity
In Vivo Imaging Persists in ADME-Tox Testing
Computational Models on Rise
Adoption of Data Management Systems
Drug Transporter Analysis Becoming Part of ADME Assessment
Slow Metabolism of Novel Drugs Call for More Human Models in
Screening
Further Advances Required for More Understanding of
Biotransformation
Introduction of Third Dimension in Cell Culturing Drives Need
for New Instrumentation
Regulatory Bodies Focus on Transporter Mediated DDIs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375382/?utm_source=GNW
