2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cell Culture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Throughput segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The ADME-Toxicology Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Molecular Imaging Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR



In the global Molecular Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$860.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 405-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

ADME-Tox Testing Gains Traction

Recent Market Activity

A Peek into the Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery

Current and Future Analysis

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific Lends Growth Momentum

Growth Momentum Shifts Away from In Vivo Technologies; In Vitro

Technologies to Lead the Charge

Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization

China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment

ADME-Tox Assays - An Overview

Introduction of Early In Vitro ADMET Studies

Growing Prominence of Cell-based Assays in Drug Discovery and

ADME Analysis

Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

CROs Expand Presence

Drug Discovery Outsourcing and Type of Services Outsourced

Changing Face of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Activity

M&A - Order of the Day

Global Competitor Market Shares

ADME-Toxicology Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACEA Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

ADMEcell, Inc. (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

BioreclamationIVT, LLC (USA)

Cerep SA (France)

CompuDrug International, Inc. (USA)

Cyprotex PLC. (UK)

CeeTox, Inc. (USA)

Dassault Systèmes Biovia Corp. (USA)

Eurofins ADME BIOANALYSES SAS (France)

Galapagos NV (Belgium)

Molecular Discovery Ltd. (UK)

MultiCASE, Inc. (USA)

Optivia Biotechnology (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Pharmaron, Inc. (USA)

Promega Corporation (USA)

Qualyst, Inc. (USA)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (USA)

Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

Takara Bio Europe AB (Sweden)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Current State of ADME-Tox Testing

Need for Better Models: A Major Factor Driving Innovation in

the Market

Focus Shifts to Innovative Approaches

In Silico and In Vitro- the Way to Go

In Vitro Testing Systems and Its Relevance in Drug Development

Growing Inclination towards In-vitro Assays for Toxicology Studies

In Silico ADME-Tox Growing at a Fast Clip

Advantages of Using In Silico Approaches

Factors Hindering Growth

3-D Tissue Bioassays to Enhance In Vitro Toxicity Testing

Increasing Use of Cell-Based Assays over Other Methods in

Toxicity Testing

Rising Number of Drug Targets Surge Demand for Cell-Based Assays

Growing Focus on the Development of Reproducible and Robust

Cell-based Assays

Functional Assays: An Effective Way of Predicting Specific

Toxic Effects

GPCR Targets to Drive Growth in Functional Cell Assay Market

New Alternatives for Early-Stage Toxicology Testing

Stem Cells Exude Great Potential in Drug Toxicity Testing

Primary Hepatocytes Become Standard Tool for Evaluation in

Hepatic Metabolism

Improved Cryopreservation Technologies Help Expand Use of

Hepatocytes

Cardiotoxicity Testing Gains Prominence

Cell Imaging-Gaining Popularity

In Vivo Imaging Persists in ADME-Tox Testing

Computational Models on Rise

Adoption of Data Management Systems

Drug Transporter Analysis Becoming Part of ADME Assessment

Slow Metabolism of Novel Drugs Call for More Human Models in

Screening

Further Advances Required for More Understanding of

Biotransformation

Introduction of Third Dimension in Cell Culturing Drives Need

for New Instrumentation

Regulatory Bodies Focus on Transporter Mediated DDIs



