Calgary, AB, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SAIT announced the opening of its new School for Advanced Digital Technology (SADT) in the historic Odd Fellows building in downtown Calgary. As a flagship initiative in the institution’s 2020-2025 strategic plan, New World. New Thinking, SADT will embed digital literacy and technology training into existing curriculum, programs and courses including Continuing Education, Professional Studies and Corporate Training. SADT will fast-track digital learning through newly created programs that are in-demand and responsive to industry and to local and global needs.

“Our goal is to ensure students — whether they are career starters, or career changers — have the digital literacy, personal agility and entrepreneurial spirit to succeed in a future powered by technology,” said Dr. David Ross, SAIT President and CEO. “SAIT is committed to being part of rebuilding our economy and through the School for Advanced Digital Technology we are creating a tech-savvy talent pipeline — positioning SAIT graduates as the ones to hire and Calgary as a city that can meet the talent needs of any business.”

The vision for the school was initiated by a $30 million donation to SAIT from Calgary businessman and philanthropist, David Bissett in December 2019. Today’s announcement introduced additional partners who are putting their support behind the school with programming and funding.

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) is seeding the startup of the Digital Transformation (DX) Talent Hub with up to $8.2 million over five years. With a commitment to building Calgary’s tech-talent ecosystem, funding for the DX Talent Hub from OCIF will further support technology skills development for Calgarians and attract business investment.

“The foundation of any thriving technology and innovation ecosystem is a robust pipeline of talent and SAIT, with the launch of the DX Talent Hub, will be a critical building block in achieving this in Calgary," said Mark Blackwell, Chair of the OCIF Board of Directors. “OCIF's support of the DX Talent Hub will also play a key role in accelerating digital transformation in Calgary by providing highly trained workers that companies in all sectors need in order to compete in the fast-paced digital economy and on the global stage.”

SAIT is also working with Ryerson University’s Diversity Institute and TECHNATION to expand their Advanced Digital and Professional Training (ADaPT) program to recent post-secondary graduates. The ADaPT program at SADT is free to accepted students and is funded by the Government of Canada through the Future Skills Centre.

“We are pleased to bring the ADaPT program to SADT and to partner with SAIT and TECHNATION to provide skills training and digital competencies to young people to improve their chances of employment and meet the skills gap shortage employers are facing” said Dr. Wendy Cukier, Founder and Academic Director of the Diversity Institute. “Unprecedented numbers of employers transitioned to online and remote work environments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which further highlights the necessity for digital skills and amplified which groups are left behind when it comes to technology and skills.”

SAIT’s School for Advanced Digital Technology, along with the institution’s new strategic plan, demonstrates new thinking for the new world. SAIT will be a part of the solution to today’s economic challenges and an active participant in leading positive change in our city and province. An exciting future starts now.

