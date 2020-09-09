EDP Finance B.V. : Half-year Report 2020

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2020 till 30 June 2020 have been filed on 9 September 2020 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site: