I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laminate Flooring: An Insight

History and Development

The Manufacturing Process

Durability Testing

Installation and Maintenance

Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring

Raw Materials Overview

Applications of Laminate Flooring

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

A Prelude to Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -

10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the

Thriving World Flooring Industry

New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market

World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America,

Western Europe and Rest of World

World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate,

Resilient and Wood Flooring

Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage

Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates,

Hardwood and Others

As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance

Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint

Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring

While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed

Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA,

Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018

through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market

R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers

A Look into Retail Landscape

Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laminate Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

CLASSEN Group (Germany)

Daiken Corporation (Japan)

Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. (China)

FausFloor (USA)

Home Legend, LLC (USA)

Kaindl Flooring GmbH (Austria)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Pergo (USA)

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)

SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)

Tarkett, Inc. (USA)

Wickes (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates

Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market

Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue

Opportunities

Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector

Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022, and 2025

Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood

Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality &

Durability of Laminate Flooring

Replacement Market Lifts Demand

High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts

Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring

Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates

Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by

Design - Wood Design and Tile Design

Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring

A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market

Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers

Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence

Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring

Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate

Flooring Market

Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring

Materials

Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring

Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market

Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 69

