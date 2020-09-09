Blair, Nebraska, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern regional telecommunications provider, has announced the completion of recent upgrades and expansion on its 11,500+ mile fiber network reaching 11 states.

The company has added network capacity (IP, transport and video) to position itself to stay ahead of advancing technology and rising bandwidth demands that continue on an upward trend. In addition, GPC has added strategic routes with 100 Gpbs capacity, increased the number of channels for Wave service and extended the company’s fiber footprint to meet the transport needs of wholesale clients, including carriers, ISPs, LECs, wireless and content providers. These additional routes also create future opportunities for GPC to serve new markets as the company continues on its path of expansion and growth.

“The bandwidth demands only continue to increase,” stated Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer for Great Plains Communications. “The recent surge in network traffic is derived from increased remote working, distance learning and streaming, and the need for businesses to connect their applications to the Cloud. Further demand is coming from wireless applications, including 5G. The additional capacity and unique routes position our company to continue to keep up with current demand, while giving us the excess capacity to meet our customers’ future needs.”

Great Plains Communications’ additional routes and network improvements in 2020

Chicago, Illinois to Indianapolis, Indiana to South Bend, Indiana and back to Chicago, Illinois

Kansas City, Missouri to St. Louis, Missouri

Champagne, Illinois to South Bend, Indiana

Additional capacity added between Minneapolis, Minnesota and Chicago, Illinois

and from Kansas City, Missouri to St. Louis, Missouri to support network redundancy

Resources and Related Links

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing business, carrier and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including Ethernet, Internet, video, hosted and voice solutions across an 11-state footprint. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive 11,500+ mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

Laura Kocher Great Plains Communications 4024566429 lkocher@gpcom.com